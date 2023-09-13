CM Baghel inaugurates India's largest wholesale commercial market in Raipur

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of three projects — commercial hub, aerocity and Shaheed Memorial — during an event in Raipur.

The chief minister said, "Today is a special day as the foundation stone of country's largest wholesale commercial market has been laid in Nava Raipur, which will also generate hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities for people."

During the event, CM Baghel said that commercial plots would be allocated to businessmen in the commercial hub of Nava Raipur at the rate of Rs 540 per sq feet.

"The state government will bear the additional amount spent on the construction of the commercial hub," he said.

With an aim to promote investment and commercial activities, the commercial hub is being developed in an area spanning 1,083 acres in sectors 23, 24, 34, 35, and 40 of Nava Raipur.

The land allocated for the first phase of the commercial hub will include the development of 1,000 wholesale commercial shops, with space for 20 different businesses. A separate area has been allocated for wholesale grocery, incense sticks, gunny bags, pulse mills, and paper trade, among others.

The state government has granted Rs 5 crore to develop the commercial hub. The infrastructure of the hub at the city level and the infrastructure development of 125 acres in the first phase will be done at the cost of Rs 195.51 crore.

The land allotted for the project is situated on National Highway 30, and has railway connectivity.

Aerocity is being developed in an area spanning 216.63 acre near the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Naya Raipur to improve passenger facilities, improve commercial development in the airport vicinity, and generate employment.

The "Shaheed Smarak" will be established in the VIP Battalion of the village Parsada (Sector-3) in Nava Raipur, covering an area of 13 acres. Under this project, Shaheed Smarak will have walls to engrave the names of 2,700 martyrs, and Chhattisgarh Amar Jawan Jyoti will also be constructed.

CM Baghel said, "The people of the state had expectations from us and to fulfil these expectations, we have taken a significant stride forward."

The chief minister said that the government is actively working to foster an environment favourable for industrial growth.

He said industrialists should "contribute to making Chhattisgarh's Industrial Policy the best in the country".

He further added that this effort would increase the number of industries in the state, which would boost employment opportunities for the people of Chhattisgarh.