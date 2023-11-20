Will not contest further if I don't become CM this year, says TS Singh Deo

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister T S Singh Deo said that if he is not made the chief minister after the results on December 3, he will not contest any further.

The deputy chief minister said, "If I am not made the chief minister this year, there is no justification left in contesting the elections."

He further said that the high command selects the chief minister and whatever responsibility he gets, he will fulfil it. "I will fulfil whatever responsibility I get as a member of the team from the high command. Whatever the head of the family decides, will happen," he said.

On whether he would contest further, he said, "I will work with complete dedication for five years. But further contesting elections is now. If I had said this before the voting, it would have been a mistake, but now I can say this in a lighter tone." He further said that if the public makes him victorious, he will work with "full dedication for the next five years".

On others' names being in the race to become the chief minister of the state, he said, "There may be more names in the race. If we win, his (Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel) name will be the first to be considered, but if he thinks further, there may be other names in the race. My name may also be there but whoever will be made the chief minister, we all have to work as a team with him."

On the formula for the last two and a half years, the deputy chief minister said that no one has talked publicly yet about the commitment of two and a half years, when that time comes we will discuss that also.

During a rally in Patan, CM Baghel said, "The Congress has contested the elections on my face, but the decision on who will become the chief minister will be taken by the legislative party and the high command after the results are declared."