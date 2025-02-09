Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

AAP leader Atishi submits her resignation as Delhi CM to LG VK Saxena

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats

Atishi became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: PTI)
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Atishi tendered her resignation as Delhi Chief Minister on Sunday, following her party's loss in the assembly elections.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader submitted her resignation to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena at the Raj Niwas on Sunday.

Atishi, 43, was serving as the Chief Minister of Delhi since September last year. Her elevation to the top post came after Kejriwal announced resignation from his post, days after resigning from the post.

She became the third woman chief minister of Delhi after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

AAP suffered a massive setback in the Delhi assembly elections, as it could secure only 22 seats, a huge drop from its previous tally of 62.

The BJP won a historic mandate in Delhi polls on Saturday, returning to power in the national capital after 27 years by ousting AAP.

Atishi, however, retained the Kalkaji seat after a hard-fought contest and defeated BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of 3,521 votes.

Acknowledging her individual victory, Atishi conceded AAP's defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections and vowed to continue fighting against the BJP.

Atishi's win in Kalkaji constituency stands out for AAP, especially as several of its top leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and ex-Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, lost their constituencies.

BJP's Parvesh Verma emerged as a giant-killer in the assembly election with a decisive win of over 4,000 votes over former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi seat.

The Congress, which was hoping for its revival in the national capital, again failed to win any seat.

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

