Delhi Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana: Eligibility, application process

AAP government scheme will provide Rs 1,000 as monthly stipend to women fulfilling eligibility criteria

Ayush Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi recently announced a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 as monthly stipend to women residents whose annual family income does not exceed Rs 3 lakh.
 
The stipend for Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana would be increased to Rs 2,100 if the Aam Aadmi Party government is re-elected in Delhi, said AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal.
 
The scheme was proposed in Delhi's budget for Financial Year 2024-25 and Rs 2,000 crore was allotted for it. Atishi told reporters on December 13 that registrations for the scheme will start in the next seven to ten days.
 

Eligibility criteria
 
 
Residency: Women residents of Delhi as of December 12, 2024
 
Voter status: Must be registered voters in Delhi
 
Age: 18 years or older
 
Income: Annual family income must not exceed Rs 3 lakh.
 
Who are excluded from the scheme
 
Women receiving benefits from Delhi government social security programmes, such as old age pension, widow pension, disability pension, or the financial assistance program for women in need.
 
Women who paid Income Tax in the previous assessment cycle.
 
Women employed by the central government, state governments, or local governments, whether currently or formerly.
 
Women who were former elected officials, including MPs, MLAs, or council members.
 
Documents required
 
Aadhaar card
 
Voter ID card
 
PAN card
 
Bank account details
 
Address proof
 
Income certificate
 
Self-declaration: You may be required to submit an affidavit confirming that you meet the eligibility criteria of the scheme.
 
Application process
 
Visit the Delhi government's website and download the application form for the scheme.
 
Fill out the form and submit it along with the required documents to the nearest government office or designated center.
 
The government will review the submitted applications to determine eligibility for financial assistance.
 
Authorities will verify the details provided in the application, checking for accuracy and authenticity.
 
Once the verification is complete, eligible applicants will be notified of their approval and granted the benefits of the scheme.

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 1:59 PM IST

