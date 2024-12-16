It's our track record we release candidates' list early: Satyendar Jain

After the party released its full list of candidates for the forthcoming Delhi assembly polls, former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said it is the Aam Aadmi Party's track record so that as there is no ambiguity.

The AAP released its fourth and final list of 38 candidates for the Delhi Elections 2025 and Jain has been given a ticket from the Shakur Basti Assembly seat.

"...It is our track record that we release the candidates' list early. There is no ambiguity in our party. We are clear...Other parties have to see politics too...We don't have to do any caste or religious equation..." he said.

AAP leader Satyendar Jain also denied the party's involvement in the rehabilitation of the illegal Rohingya migrants.

"...The Rohingyas come from Bangladesh. So how did they enter the nation and come to Delhi? It is their (central government's) job to rehabilitate them. Either the Ministry of External Affairs or the Ministry of Home are involved in this. AAP is not involved here," Jain told ANI.

As per the list, party's national convener and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will again contest from New Delhi, CM Atishi from Kalkaji, Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash and Minister Gopal Rai from Babarpur.

Additionally, Satyendra Kumar Jain will contest from Shakur Basti, Durgesh Pathak from Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Naga, Raghuvinder Shokeen from Nangloi Jat, Som Dutt from Sadar Bazar, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar.

There are two new names in the list of 38 candidates released today, all the remaining 36 MLAs have been repeated.

AAP has fielded Ramesh Pehalwan from Kasturba Nagar. Naresh Balyan's wife Pooja Naresh Balyan has been fielded from Uttam Nagar.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ramesh Pehalwan and his wife Kusumlata Ramesh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday. The couple joined the party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal, the party's national convenor.

On Friday, AAP released its third candidates' list for Delhi Assembly elections 2025 and fielded Tarun Yadav from Delhi's Najafgarh Assembly.

On December 9, the party released its second list. In its second list of candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party has dropped 17 sitting MLAs, opting to replace them with new faces.

However, three familiar names have been re-nominated: Manish Sisodia and Rakhi Birla, both current MLAs, along with Deepu Chaudhary, a former candidate who lost in the previous election.

Congress, which was in power in Delhi for 15 successive years, has performed poorly in the past two assembly polls, failing to win any seat.

AAP won 62 out of the 70 seats in the 2020 assembly elections and BJP secured eighth seats.