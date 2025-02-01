Anger against corrupt, insensible 'Aapda' govt: Minister Pradhan slams AAP

Ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Minister of Education of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, campaigned for BJP in the Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha.

He was addressing a community gathering in Shahapur Jat village under Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha, Delhi, where many Oriya-speaking working people reside.

In his address, he criticized the Delhi government, claiming it had deceived the people of Delhi.

"From past several days, I have been to several community gatherings... I have been attending various social meetings of our Oriya Samaj for the past few days. Today, in the same series, I came to Shahapur Jat village under Greater Kailash Vidhan Sabha of Delhi, where many of our Oriya speaking working people live..." said Pradhan.

The Minister didn't hold back his criticism of the AAP government, highlighting issues like poor infrastructure and corruption. He stated, "I am confident that there will be a change in Delhi... There is anger against the liar, corrupt, insensible 'Aapda' government of Delhi. They deceived the people of Delhi... The roads in Delhi are not good, the water is not clean..."

Pradhan's remarks come amidst ongoing political debate over the state of Delhi's infrastructure and governance. He expressed confidence that Delhi residents would turn towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing his belief in the change that PM Modi's government could bring. "I am confident that the public of Delhi will trust PM Modi's guarantee..." he said.

Meanwhile, with just a few days before the Delhi assembly elections, eight Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs have stepped down from their posts. Their resignations come after they were denied tickets to contest the upcoming polls.

The MLAs in their resignation letter cited 'significant deviation' from the values and principles on which the party was founded and accused it of abandoning its founding principles of corruption-free governance, and transparency, and exhibiting traits of centralisation, opacity, and a lack of internal democracy.