Atishi's election agent lodges complaint against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi's election agent, Vijay Kumar, on Friday lodged a formal complaint against Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramesh Bidhuri alleging that the former MP has set up his election office in Govindpuri within the "prohibited distance" from the polling station.

In the letter to the Returning Officer, Atishi's election agent has alleged a "serious violation of the electoral code of conduct."

"It has come to our attention that Shri Ramesh Bidhuri has established a temporary election office at Banaras House, 1/42, DDA, Local Shopping Complex, Govindpuri, which is within 80 meters of MCD Co-ed School, Giri Nagar, Kalkaji, which is a designated polling booth. This is a blatant contravention of the guidelines established by the Election Commission of India. As per the Model Code of Conduct, no election office should be set up within the prohibited distance of 200 meters from the polling stations to ensure a fair and unbiased environment for voters," Vijay Kumar wrote to the Returning Officer.

AAP has alleged that this could influence the voters creating an "unfair advantage" and undermining the integrity of the electoral process.

"This act could potentially influence the voters, creating an unfair advantage and undermining the integrity of the electoral process. We believe it is imperative that immediate action is taken to rectify this situation, ensuring that the election is conducted in a fair and transparent manner," he added.

He further requested the matter be investigated as soon as possible, while putting forth certain demands, "The temporary election office of Bidhuri that is within the prohibited area must be removed, appropriate action against the concerned individual as per the provisions of the election rules must be initiated, and strict adherence to the Model Code of Conduct by all candidates must be ensured."

Delhi will go to the polls on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

A three-way contest is on the cards in Delhi between the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress. Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat.