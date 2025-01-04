Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP fields ex-MPs Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri against Kejriwal and Atishi

The party has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri

BJP Flag, BJP
BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2025 | 1:22 PM IST
The BJP on Saturday released its first list of 29 candidates for the polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly, fielding former MP Parvesh Verma from the New Delhi seat against ex-chief minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

It has named another former MP Ramesh Bidhuri from Kalkaji, where Chief Minister and AAP candidate Atishi is in the fray.

The party has fielded its national office-bearers Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ashish Sood from Karol Bagh and Janakpuri, respectively, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar and former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot from Bijwasan.

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay will contest from Malviya Nagar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 04 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

