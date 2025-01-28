Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Congress holds candlelight marches in Delhi over Ambedkar statue vandalism

Congress holds candlelight marches in Delhi over Ambedkar statue vandalism

Delhi Congress president said the way Dalits and backwards are being treated in the country today is very condemnable

Congress, Congress flag
Representative Image: The protesters also raised slogans and burnt a photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 6:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress held candlelight marches in all 70 constituencies of Delhi on Monday against the alleged vandalism of a statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar in Punjab's Amritsar.

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav led a march in Jahangirpuri. He said, "Such incidents are taking place wherever the BJP and the AAP are in power."  He said the way Dalits and backwards are being treated in the country today is very condemnable.

When the whole nation was celebrating the Republic Day on Sunday and everyone was paying homage to Babasaheb, a person tried to destroy his statue in Amritsar, the Delhi Congress chief stated.

Yadav alleged the vandalism was yet another instance of a complete breakdown of law and order in Punjab under the AAP government as anti-social elements and criminals were calling the shots.

The AAP government in Punjab has turned out to be an abject failure not only in maintaining law and order, but in every other aspect of governance, Yadav further alleged.

The Congress has always worked to fight for the rights of backwards, he added.

Also Read

Kejriwal hell-bent on scaring people to win polls, says Delhi BJP chief

Will implement 'Mahila Samman Yojana' if voted to power, says Kejriwal

'I am Baniya, will arrange money for all schemes': Arvind Kejriwal

18% candidates in Delhi Assembly polls have assets above Rs 5 crore: ADR

46% Delhi poll candidates educated between class 5-12, age range 41-50: ADR

In its response, the AAP said that this incident is deeply unfortunate and deserves the strongest condemnation. The accused was arrested immediately.

It is shameful that Congress has stooped to such low and is supporting the BJP's "fake agenda". No one will be allowed to break the brotherhood of Punjab, the AAP said in its statement.

Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress also held a protest outside AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the incident.

The incident of vandalism of the statue is extremely shameful, said Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress president Akshay Lakra.

It is an attack just not on a statue but also one on his ideology and the Constitution, Lakra said.

The protesters also raised slogans and burnt a photo of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi polls: Over 730 cases of violating model code of conduct registered

Clean water, world-class roads: AAP releases manifesto for Delhi polls

Anti-Constitution: BJP slams AAP over vandalisation of Ambedkar's statue

Delhi polls: AAP to launch manifesto; BJP hits over unfulfilled promises

AAP may deploy volunteers at booths to ensure smooth functioning of EVM

Topics :Delhi Assembly ElectionsCongressB R AmbedkarAmbedkarAmritsar

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story