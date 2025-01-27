AAP may deploy volunteers at booths to ensure smooth functioning of EVM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced the formation of a dedicated team of youth volunteers who will be stationed at every polling booth on election day to oversee the EVM demonstration and ensure smooth functioning, AAP sources said.

"We are confident of winning the election but there is also a fear that EVMs can be tampered with. That is why Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team of such youth who will be present at every booth during the EVM demo on the morning of the election day and ensure that there is no problem in the EVM," Aam Aadmi Party sources said.

All the members of this team are voters of Delhi and are technically skilled and they will ensure that voting doesnt slow down.

"In the recent elections and by-elections, we have seen that voting was slowed down at many booths and one party benefited from it. To ensure that this does not happen in Delhi, we have prepared a team of technically skilled youth from Delhi," AAP sources said.

The Aam Aadmi Party has also prepared a separate team to keep an eye on the arrangements outside the election booth. This team will keep an eye on the outside activities.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has prepared a team that will keep an eye on the situation outside the polling booth through cameras. For this, all the members of the team have also been given training on sting cameras. If the police administration tries to do something forceful, the members of this team will secretly record it and send it to the main command center of the party," According to AAP sources.

In the recent past the AAP had alleged that the centre is hatching a "huge conspiracy" against the people of Delhi and trying to win the upcoming assembly elections through "unfair means." The pary also alleged that the officials are being directed to delete the names of Aam Aadmi Party voters from the voter list.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats. In contrast, AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections, winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while BJP secured only three and eight seats in these elections.