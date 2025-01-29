Congress promises caste census, permanent jobs in Delhi election manifesto

The Congress on Wednesday unveiled the second part of its manifesto for the upcoming Delhi elections , outlining promises such as caste census and permanent jobs if elected to power.

Congress communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh highlighted the party's focus on improving public health and addressing pollution in the city. “A guarantee means it is the right of the public. Five guarantees have been announced for the people of Delhi. Right now, in Delhi, it is not about ease of doing business but ease of breathing. If you see any parameter for pollution and chemical contamination, none can match Delhi. Neither BJP nor AAP government in Delhi have taken this issue seriously," Ramesh said.

The key promises made by Congress include:

Ending contract jobs and making all jobs permanent



33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

Increasing the pension amount from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000

Providing Rs 1.1 lakh for the marriage of widows' daughters

Establishing 100 Indira canteens across Delhi, offering meals at Rs 5

Offering better opportunities to 7.5 lakh street vendors

Conducting a caste census in Delhi

Creating a new ministry for Purvanchal

Opening 24-hour dispensaries in each ward

Setting up 700 public libraries for students

In the first part of its manifesto, the Congress announced five guarantees, including Rs 2,500 per month under the 'Pyari Didi Yojana,' Rs 25 lakh health insurance, Rs 8,500 as monthly scholarship for unemployed youth, Rs 500 for cooking gas cylinders, and 300 units of free power for families.

Election promises by AAP, BJP

Both AAP and BJP have announced welfare-focused schemes ahead of the Delhi elections. AAP promised Rs 2,100 monthly salary to women voters under 'Mahila Samman Yojna' if they return to power in Delhi.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has also promised to launch 'Sanjeevani Yojana,' which guarantees free treatment for senior citizens above 60 at both public and private hospitals. Additionally, Kejriwal promised funding for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to hire private security guards and extended free electricity and water benefits to tenants in Delhi.

On the other hand, the BJP has promised Rs 2,500 monthly aid to women voters under the ‘Mahila Samridhi Yojana’ and Rs 21,000 with six nutrition kits for pregnant women. BJP President JP Nadda stated that their manifesto aims to counter AAP's welfare model and set the stage for a "developed Delhi."

The BJP has also promised Rs 500 LPG cylinders for economically weaker sections, extra free cylinders during festivals, and higher pensions for senior citizens. They assured the continuation of public welfare schemes with efforts to eliminate corruption for better implementation.

The Delhi Assembly Elections is scheduled for February 5 and vote counting will happen on February 8.