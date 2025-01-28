Waive farmers' and middle class' loan: Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the government to focus on waiving loans for farmers and the middle class instead of those for wealthy individuals.

In his letter, Kejriwal stated, "Prime Minister should declare that no rich person's loan will be waived off. If you want to waive off, then waive off farmers' loans, middle class's home loans. This money will benefit the middle class a lot."

Kejriwal further argued that by waiving loans for the wealthy, the government could reduce tax rates. "I have calculated that if loans are not waived off, then tax rates will be halved. A person earning 12 lakhs annually pays his entire salary in tax, this is the sorrow of the middle class," Kejriwal wrote.

Ahead of the Legislative Assembly Elections in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will be employing a new strategy to retain its traditional slum vote bank, which has been a crucial base for the party.

With both the BJP and Congress attempting to break into this demographic, AAP has devised a plan to solidify its hold on these votes.

According to the sources from Aam Aadmi Party, "We have seen in the last few days how BJP is trying hard to get the votes of slums towards itself. Therefore, now we have prepared a plan to retain the votes of slums through our campaign as well as the people of slums."

The core of this plan is the mobilization of educated youth from each slum, who already have influence within their local communities.

Also Read

These local youths, many of whom studied in Delhi government schools, have been trained to engage with slum dwellers and educate them on the benefits of AAP's government schemes.

"Through them, we are giving the message to the common slum dwellers that how the Aam Aadmi Party government has worked for their benefit, whether it is free electricity and water, free education, health, construction of lanes and sewers in slums or the schemes coming in the new government," sources added.