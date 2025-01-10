Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal, Atishi, Parvesh Verma among key candidates

The upcoming Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, scheduled for February 5, are shaping up to be a significant political contest among major parties: the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress (INC). With the election date approaching, key figures are emerging in this high-stakes battle.

Delhi polls: Key candidates

Delhi elections: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

The AAP, which has been in power since 2013, is fielding several notable candidates:

Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi)

The former Chief Minister will contest from the New Delhi constituency. Kejriwal's leadership has been pivotal in AAP's governance and public appeal. As the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he aims for a fourth consecutive term, leveraging his administration’s welfare schemes, including free electricity and healthcare initiatives, which have garnered significant public support. Kejriwal has been vocal against rising crime rates in Delhi, promising enhanced security funding for residents' welfare associations if re-elected, positioning himself as a protector of public safety. His governance model has been praised for economic management, making him a strong contender against rivals BJP and the Congress.

Atishi (Kalkaji)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi will contest from Kalkaji against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri. Atishi has been a significant figure in education reforms in the national capital. Atishi is a pivotal candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to her leadership role and strategic positioning within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As the current Chief Minister, she has taken charge following Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, showcasing her capability to lead during challenging times. Her candidacy from the Kalkaji seat is significant, as she aims for re-election against notable rivals, including BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’s Alka Lamba. CM Atishi’s background in education reform and her rapid rise in politics highlight her commitment to governance, making her a key figure in AAP’s campaign strategy for the February 2025 elections.

Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash)

The AAP has fielded Saurabh Bharadwaj from Greater Kailash constituency. He is a prominent candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to his significant political experience and leadership within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As a state minister, he has been a key figure in implementing AAP’s policies, particularly in education and health, which resonate with voters. His candidacy from the Greater Kailash constituency, a high-profile area, underscores his importance to AAP’s strategy to retain power in Delhi. Bharadwaj’s active engagement in addressing local issues and his critical stance against opposition parties position him as a vital asset for AAP in the competitive electoral landscape of 2025.

Gopal Rai (Babarpur)

Gopal Rai is a pivotal candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections , representing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) from the Babarpur constituency. As Delhi's Environment Minister and AAP’s Delhi Convenor, he has a strong political background, having won the Babarpur seat twice, including a significant victory in 2020 against the BJP by over 33,000 votes. His leadership is crucial as AAP aims to maintain its dominance in Delhi, especially after winning 62 out of 70 seats in the last elections. Rai’s commitment to contest independently without alliances underlines AAP's strategy to reinforce its grassroots support ahead of the February 5, 2025 elections.

Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur)

Rajesh Gupta, who will contest from Wazirpur, is a significant candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to his extensive political experience and strong grassroots connections. As a member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), he has been actively involved in local governance and community issues, enhancing his visibility among constituents. Gupta’s candidacy is pivotal as AAP seeks to retain power against formidable opponents like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, both of which are vying for a comeback after years of opposition.

Satyendra Jain (Shakur Basti)

Satyendra Jain has been fielded by the AAP from the Shakur Basti constituency. He will play a prominent role in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to his role within the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and his tenure as Delhi’s Health Minister. His leadership in managing public health initiatives, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic, has garnered him considerable recognition. Jain was granted bail in October 2024 after spending 18 months in jail in connection with a money laundering case.

Delhi Assembly elections: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

The BJP has announced its first list of 29 candidates, aiming to reclaim power after over two decades of non-BJP rule in Delhi.

Key candidates include:

Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (New Delhi)

Parvesh Verma will be contesting against Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. As the incumbent Member of Parliament for West Delhi, he has demonstrated strong electoral performance, notably winning the 2019 elections by the largest margin in Delhi’s history — over 578,000 votes. His political lineage, being the son of former Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma, enhances his visibility and credibility among voters. Verma’s experience on key parliamentary committees, including Finance and Estimates, further underscores his capability to address legislative challenges effectively.

Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji)

The BJP has fielded Ramesh Bidhuri against Atishi from the Kalkaji seat. His recent remarks targetting Atishi and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi have ignited significant media coverage and public discourse, making him a focal point of political debates. Despite facing potential replacement discussions within the BJP due to backlash from his comments, his candidacy reflects the party’s strategy of leveraging provocative figures to galvanise voter interest.

Kailash Gehlot (Bijwasan)

Kailash Gehlot is a key candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, representing the BJP from the Bijwasan constituency. He is a significant candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to his recent shift from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). His decision to leave AAP, citing that political ambitions overshadowed the party’s commitment to the people, positions him as a critical voice against his former party, which has dominated Delhi politics since 2015. Contesting from Bijwasan, Gehlot’s experience and insights into AAP’s strategies could provide the BJP with a strategic advantage in challenging AAP’s stronghold.

Delhi Assembly polls 2025: Congress

The Congress in Tuesday released its second list of 26 candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, increasing the total number of declared candidates for the 70-seat legislature to 47.

Sandeep Dikshit (New Delhi)

Sandeep Dikshit, who has been fielded from the New Delhi seat is a significant candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections due to his political lineage and experience. As the son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, he carries the legacy of a leader who represented the New Delhi constituency for 15 years. His background includes serving as a two-time Member of Parliament, where he gained valuable political experience and visibility. Dikshit is contesting against prominent figures like Arvind Kejriwal, making this election particularly competitive.

Garvit Singhvi (Greater Kailash)

Garvit Singhvi is emerging as a key candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections in 2025, particularly for the Greater Kailash constituency. As the former Vice President of the Delhi Youth Congress, he brings significant political experience and local engagement to the table. Singhvi has initiated grassroots outreach in Greater Kailash, focusing on development issues that resonate with voters. His candidacy is particularly notable as he aims to challenge the incumbent AAP leader, Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has won the seat in previous elections.

Satish Luthra (Shakur Basti)

Satish Luthra is emerging as a key candidate in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections who will contest from Shakur Basti constituency. Having served 24 years in politics, including as Chief Secretary of the Jhilmil ward for the BJP, Luthra has a strong local presence and is recognised for his advocacy against societal issues, particularly atrocities against women.