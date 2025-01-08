Business Standard

Delhi Assembly elections: CEO meets political parties to ensure fair polls

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the parties on the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Election Expenditure Monitoring measures to ensure free, fair, and transparent election

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Following the announcement of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election - 2025, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz, convened a meeting with representatives of National/State recognised Political Parties on Wednesday.

The purpose of the meeting was to brief the parties on the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and Election Expenditure Monitoring measures to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said in a press release. 

Representatives from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (Delhi Pradesh), Bharatiya Janata Party (Delhi Pradesh), Communist Party of India (CPI) (Marxist), Indian National Congress (Delhi State) and National People's Party (NPP) participated in the meeting.

 

During the meeting, R Alice Vaz emphasized the importance of adherence to the Model Code of Conduct, which came into effect immediately after the announcement of the election schedule. She highlighted key guidelines for political campaigns, ethical practices, and the prohibition of activities that could disrupt the electoral process.

The CEO also outlined the measures for monitoring election expenditure, including the appointment of expenditure observers, surveillance teams, and the establishment of control rooms to track violations. She urged political parties to maintain transparency in campaign finances and to submit expenditure details within the stipulated timelines.

The meeting provided a platform for open dialogue, where political party representatives raised queries and shared their feedback.

Delhi assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date of filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

Incumbent AAP, which won the previous two terms with massive margins -- 67 and 62 out of 70 seats -- is facing a stiff two-pronged challenge against BJP and the Congress.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

