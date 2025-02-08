Atishi retains Kalkaji seat, defeats BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri in close fight

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has managed to retain her Kalkaji Assembly seat , defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by a margin of over 3,500 votes. According to the Election Commission of India, the battle for Kalkaji remained tight through multiple rounds of counting, with Bidhuri putting up a strong challenge. This is a significant drop from Atishi’s 2020 victory margin of 11,393 votes, signalling a shift in the political dynamics of the constituency.

Atishi’s victory comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing a major setback in Delhi. The party, which has held power for the last decade, saw several of its senior leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, lose in their respective constituencies. With AAP struggling across Delhi, Atishi’s win stands as one of the few positive results for the party, although with a significantly reduced margin.

A high-stakes three-way battle in Kalkaji

The contest in Kalkaji was among the most closely watched in this election, as it featured a three-way fight between Atishi, Bidhuri, and Congress’ Alka Lamba.

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE Alka Lamba , a former AAP leader who switched back to Congress, failed to make a significant impact on the vote share. The real battle played out between Atishi and Bidhuri, with the BJP leader making significant inroads and keeping the race competitive until the final count.

Controversy over surname remark during the campaign

The election campaign in Kalkaji saw a series of heated exchanges, particularly between Atishi and Bidhuri. The BJP leader stirred controversy when he questioned Atishi’s decision to stop using her surname "Marlena."

While addressing a public rally, he said, "Marlena has become Singh. She has changed her father. She was Marlena earlier, but has become Singh now." His comments sparked a backlash, with Atishi breaking down in a press conference and accusing Bidhuri of making the election about personal attacks rather than issues. She alleged that the BJP leader was “seeking votes by abusing” her father, a statement that drew widespread reactions across political circles.

Who is Atishi?

Atishi, a key figure in AAP, first won the Kalkaji seat in 2020, establishing herself as one of the party’s leading faces in governance. Originally serving as an education advisor, she worked closely with Manish Sisodia to implement education reforms in Delhi’s government schools. Her efforts played a crucial role in shaping AAP’s governance model, particularly its focus on improving public education. When Arvind Kejriwal resigned amid corruption allegations, Atishi was chosen as the chief minister of Delhi, making her re-election in Kalkaji a significant political moment for AAP.

Who is Ramesh Bidhuri?

Her opponent, Ramesh Bidhuri, has been a well-known figure in Delhi politics for decades. A three-time MLA from Tughlakabad, he has also served as a two-time Lok Sabha MP from South Delhi. Bidhuri built his political career through strong organisational work in the BJP and has a solid support base in South Delhi’s rural communities. His political career includes serving as BJP district president from 1997 to 2003 and as the vice president of the party’s Delhi unit from 2003 to 2008. His ability to mobilise voters made him a formidable challenger in Kalkaji, though he ultimately fell short in the final count.

What Atishi’s victory means for AAP

The election results in Delhi have marked a significant shift in the city’s political landscape, with the BJP making major gains and AAP struggling to hold onto its strongholds. While Atishi has retained her seat, the overall results indicate a tough road ahead for AAP as it navigates its diminishing political influence. The party’s back-to-back losses in key seats, along with the defeats of its senior leadership, raise questions about its strategy and ability to maintain its presence in Delhi’s political sphere.

With counting complete and Atishi securing her second term in Kalkaji, her immediate challenge will be not only governing as Delhi’s chief minister, but also addressing the internal crisis within AAP following its electoral setbacks.