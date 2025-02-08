As the Bharatiya Janata Party continue to dominate in the Delhi election results, Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have showed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will visit the party's headquarters on Saturday's evening.

"People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi...He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening," Sachdeva said.

BJP workers celebrated outside party's office in New Delhi as early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party's comeback in the national capital after 27 years. Also Read: Check full list of winners here

BJP workers were seen bursting firecracker, dancing, singing at party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva, party's vice president Baijayant Panda among other also met at party office after its performance in the Delhi polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the current trends.

The BJP is currently leading on 48 seats while the AAP is ahead on 22 seats. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Earlier today, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi have chosen PM Modi's good model of governance and have rejected Arvind Kejriwal's bad model as BJP crossed the majority mark in Delhi election results in the early trends.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdeva emphasised that this election was a contest between good governance and bad governance.

"The situation in Delhi--contaminated water, broken roads, poor sanitation, pollution in Yamuna, and much more--is a reflection of Kejriwal's model of governance, which the people of Delhi have rejected," he said.

"On the other hand, Modi ji's model of good governance is one that the entire nation respects. People have chosen good governance," he added.

Speaking about AAP's prominent leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj trailing in the results, the Delhi BJP Chief said that they will lose as they have cheated public.

"Their prominent leaders will lose the elections because they have betrayed the public. Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi--these are all faces of corruption. The people will not forgive them," Virendra Sachdeva said.

Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.