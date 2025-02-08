Delhi elections 2025: AAP leading in 6 out of 7 Muslim-majority seats

As the final poll results unfold in Delhi’s fiercely contested Assembly elections, the battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is only getting more intense. Yet, beyond the larger political clashes, one crucial factor remains in play: the Muslim vote.

In a city where demographics often shape electoral outcomes, Muslims constitute a decisive voting bloc in seven of Delhi’s 70 constituencies — Mustafabad, Babarpur, Seelampur, Okhla, Chandni Chowk, Matia Mahal, and Ballimaran. Together, these districts account for roughly 10 per cent of the Assembly's strength, making them a pivotal factor in determining the capital’s political landscape.

As per the trends of vote counting at 1 p.m., AAP was leading in six of these seven Muslim majority constituencies, while the BJP was leading in only one. In Mustafabad BJP’s candidate Mohan Singh Bisht was ahead of Adeel Ahmad Khan of AAP.

Let's look in detail which party is leading where among Muslim majority constituencies.

Mustafabad Assembly Election update 2025

As per the 1 p.m. vote counting trends by Election Commission of India (ECI), Mohan Singh Bisht of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently ahead with 77,310 votes, while Adeel Ahmad Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is trailing with 49,923 votes.

In the previous assembly elections, AAP’s Haji Yunus secured victory with a margin of 20,704 votes, defeating BJP’s Jagdish Pradhan, who received 78,146 votes. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the voter turnout across 70 constituencies stood at 61.46 per cent.

Babarpur assembly election update 2025

As per 1 pm trend, AAP’s Gopal Rai is currently ahead with 72,449 votes followed by BJP’s Anil Kumar Vashisht 46,448 votes, and Congress’ Mohd Ishraq Khan with 8,556 votes.

In the previous Assembly elections, AAP’s Gopal Rai won with a margin of 33,062 votes, while BJP’s Naresh Gaur was the runner-up, securing 51,714 votes. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, voter turnout across 70 constituencies was recorded at 61.46 per cent.

Seelampur assembly election update 2025

Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is leading with 34,706 votes, while Anil Kumar Sharma (Gaur) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) trails with 16,577 votes. Abdul Rehman of the Indian National Congress (INC) is further behind with 7,038 votes.

In the previous Assembly elections, AAP’s Abdul Rehman won by a margin of 36,920 votes, defeating BJP’s Kaushal Kumar Mishra, who secured 35,774 votes. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the voter turnout across 70 constituencies stood at 61.46 per cent.

Okhla assembly election update 2025

The high-stakes battle for the Okhla Assembly seat has taken an unexpected turn. As of 1 pm trends, AAP’s Amanatullah Khan, who has held the seat since 2015, is ahead with a total of 42,068 votes, followed by AIMIM’s Shifa Ur Rehman and BJP’s Manish Chaudhary.

Initially seen as a direct fight between AAP and BJP, the equation shifted after AIMIM fielded Shifa Ur Rehman, who aggressively campaigned in Muslim-dominated areas such as Batla House, Shaheen Bagh, Zakir Nagar, and Abul Fazal Enclave. This has seemingly split AAP’s traditional vote bank, making the contest much tighter than anticipated.

Chandni Chowk assembly election update 2025

Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby) of the Aam Aadmi Party is leading with a total of 35,725 votes, according to 1 pm trends from the Election Commission of India. Satish Jain of the BJP is trailing with a total of 20,556 votes followed by Mudit Agarwal of Congress with 8,039 votes.

In the last assembly elections, AAP’s Parlad Singh Sawhney won by a margin of 29,584 votes, while BJP’s Suman Kumar Gupta was the runner-up, securing 21,307 votes. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, the voter turnout across 70 constituencies was recorded at 61.46 per cent.

Matia Mahal assembly election update 2025

The key candidates in the fray from Matia Mahal Assembly constituency are Aaley Mohammed Iqbal of AAP, Deepti Indora of BJP, and Asim Ahmed Khan of the Congress. As of 1 pm trends, Iqbal of AAP is ahead with a total of 56,563 votes and BJP’s Deepti Indora is trailing behind with 14,840 votes while Asim Ahmed Khan of the Congress is further behind with total 9,993 votes.

In the previous Assembly elections, AAP’s Shoaib Iqbal secured victory with a margin of 50,241 votes, while BJP’s Ravinder Gupta was the runner-up, with 17,041 votes. During the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, voter turnout across 70 constituencies was recorded at 61.46 per cent.

Ballimaran Assembly Election Update 2025

In the Ballimaran Assembly constituency, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Imran Hussain is ahead with total 57,004 votes till 1 pm and BJP’s Kamal Bagri is trailing behind with 27,181 votes. While Congress’ Haroon Yusuf is further behind with 13059 votes. With a voter turnout of 63.87 per cent, the electorate of Ballimaran actively participated in shaping the constituency’s political future.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election, AAP’s Imran Hussain secured a landslide victory, winning 65,644 votes with a dominant 64.6 per cent vote share, defeating his closest rival by a margin of 36,172 votes. However, with shifting political dynamics and a renewed push from the Opposition, the 2025 elections could witness a tighter contest.