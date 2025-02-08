Delhi election results 2025 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for all 70 seats to begin shortly
Delhi Assembly election results 2025 LIVE: AAP hat-trick or BJP's return to power after 27 years; Catch all the LIVE updates here
BS Web Team New Delhi
The counting of votes is underway for the Delhi Assembly elections today. The results will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after 27 years. Early trends are expected within the initial hours. The AAP emerged dominant in Delhi politics by winning 67 out of 70 seats in 2015 and retaining power in 2020 with 62 seats. A victory will reinforce party chief Arvind Kejriwal's political stature, who has been battling a corruption charges. On the other hand, a win for BJP would mark the party's return to power after 27 years. The Congress, which was once synonymous with power in Delhi, is seeking a revival after being out of power since 2013.
Most exit polls suggested the BJP holding an edge over AAP, which has ruled Delhi since 2015. A poll of polls of five major agencies indicates the BJP securing 38-43 seats, while the AAP is projected to win 26-32 seats. The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years under Sheila Dikshit, is expected to remain a marginal player, with 0-1 seats. The BJP last secured a majority in Delhi in 1993, the Union Territory’s first Assembly election since 1956. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva predicted nearly 50 seats for his party. AAP dismissed the forecasts, expressing confidence in forming the government with Arvind Kejriwal as chief minister for a fourth term. Meanwhile, Kejriwal held a meeting with party candidates on Friday, asserting that AAP will secure over 50 seats despite exit poll predictions. Senior leader Gopal Rai revealed that ground reports indicated a close contest in 7-8 constituencies.
Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure 19 counting centres for today's Assembly election results. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava said only authorised personnel are permitted inside, with mobile phone use strictly prohibited.
Two paramilitary companies will guard each centre, while Delhi Police will handle external security. Metal frame detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines are in place. Anti-sabotage checks have been completed. An additional DCP will oversee law and order at each site.
6:59 AM
Delhi election results 2025 LIVE updates: We are confident that the AAP govt will be formed, says Sisodia
AAP candidate from Jangpura constituency, Manish Sisodia says, We are confident that the (AAP) government will be formed. We have to do a lot more work for Delhi and the education of children.
6:49 AM
Delhi Assembly election results 2025 LIVE updates: Security tightened ahead of vote counting
Delhi Police have deployed 10,000 personnel, including two paramilitary companies per counting centre, to secure 19 counting centres for Delhi's Assembly election results. Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava said only authorised personnel are permitted inside, with mobile phone use strictly prohibited. Two paramilitary companies will guard each centre, while Delhi Police will handle external security. Metal frame detectors, hand-held scanners, and X-ray machines. Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer Alice Vaz announced the deployment of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors and assistants.
6:42 AM
Delhi Assembly election results 2025 LIVE updates: AAP hat-trick or BJP's return to power?
This election holds significant importance for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as it navigates one of its toughest political challenges since its inception. With the BJP aggressively aiming for power in the national capital and the Congress party struggling for relevance, Delhi’s political landscape could be reshaped in a matter of hours. The results will not only determine the future of AAP in Delhi but also signal whether its model of governance, heavily focused on welfare schemes, continues to resonate with voters amid corruption allegations and an anti-incumbency wave.
6:41 AM
Delhi Assembly election results 2025 LIVE updates: Counting of votes for all 70 seats to begin soon
The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections to begin shortly. The results will determine whether the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secures a fourth consecutive term or if Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returns to power after 27 years. Early trends are expected within the initial hours.
Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Atishi Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi Delhi Assembly Elections Assembly elections Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress Delhi
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 6:35 AM IST