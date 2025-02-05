Polling for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections began on Wednesday (February 5) with voters deciding the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could significantly influence the political landscape of the capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party ( AAP ) is aiming for a third consecutive term, relying on its governance track record and welfare initiatives. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) is making a strong bid to regain control of the capital after over 25 years.

The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections. Exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm, with live updates available on the Business Standard website.

Although exit polls do not always provide precise results, they offer insights into voter preferences and potential outcomes. The final election results will be declared on February 8. Delhi has approximately 15.6 million eligible voters.