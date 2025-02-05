Polling for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections began on Wednesday (February 5) with voters deciding the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could significantly influence the political landscape of the capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, relying on its governance track record and welfare initiatives. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a strong bid to regain control of the capital after over 25 years.
The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections. Exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm, with live updates available on the Business Standard website.
Although exit polls do not always provide precise results, they offer insights into voter preferences and potential outcomes. The final election results will be declared on February 8. Delhi has approximately 15.6 million eligible voters.
A clash broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside a polling booth in Seelampur during the Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday (February 5). The BJP had alleged fake voting, and the police had to intervene to maintain peace.
Delhi polls: 46.55% voter turnout till 3 pm, Mustafabad records max 56.12%
The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73 per cent while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 43.10 per cent. Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest