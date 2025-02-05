Delhi Election Exit Polls Live: Will AAP clinch a third term, or can BJP end its dominance?
Polling for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections began on Wednesday (February 5) with voters deciding the fate of 699 candidates in a contest that could significantly influence the political landscape of the capital.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is aiming for a third consecutive term, relying on its governance track record and welfare initiatives. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is making a strong bid to regain control of the capital after over 25 years.
The Congress, which governed Delhi for 15 years until 2013, is hoping for a revival after failing to secure a single seat in the last two elections. Exit polls will be released after 6:30 pm, with live updates available on the Business Standard website.
Although exit polls do not always provide precise results, they offer insights into voter preferences and potential outcomes. The final election results will be declared on February 8. Delhi has approximately 15.6 million eligible voters.
5:00 PM
Jharkhand Cong MLAs leave for Delhi to discuss post poll developments with national leadership
Jharkhand Congress ministers and legislators led by party's state president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh left for Delhi on Wednesday to discuss post poll developments with national party leadership. A meeting of Jharkhand leaders is scheduled with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in Delhi on Thursday, a party spokesperson said.
4:59 PM
Delhi Assembly polls: First-time voters push for safety of women, jobs for youth, development
First-time voters in the Delhi polls on Wednesday are rooting for safer environments for women, better job opportunities and overall development of the national capital. As voting was in progress, teens called the day a turning point to make their voices heard and highlight the importance of every single vote.
4:58 PM
Delhi Police refute Manish Sisodia's allegation on BJP distributing money in Jangpura constituency
Delhi Police on Wednesday rebutted AAP candidate Manish Sisodia's allegation that the BJP was openly taking voters to a building in Jangpura constituency and distributing money to them.
4:58 PM
Delhi is on ventilator under AAP govt: BJP's Dushyant Gautam slams AAP amidst polling
Slamming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government over unfulfilled promises, BJP candidate from Karol Bagh assembly constituency Dushyant Gautam on Wednesday said that Delhi, which is the heart of the country, is on the ventilator under this AAP government.
4:53 PM
Delhi polls: AAP-BJP clash outside Seelampur polling booth over fake voting
A clash broke out between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside a polling booth in Seelampur during the Delhi Assembly polls on Wednesday (February 5). The BJP had alleged fake voting, and the police had to intervene to maintain peace.
4:52 PM
Delhi polls: 46.55% voter turnout till 3 pm, Mustafabad records max 56.12%
The highest turnout was recorded in the Northeast district at 52.73 per cent while the New Delhi district recorded the lowest at 43.10 per cent. Among the constituencies, Mustafabad had the highest
