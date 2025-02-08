Delhi election results 2025: How turncoats fared across constituencies?

Candidates switching political allegiances before elections is not uncommon, and the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections were no exception. Several former members of the Congress, BJP, and AAP contested under different party banners, making for some interesting battles across various constituencies.

Bijwasan, Chhatarpur, and Gandhi Nagar were among the seats where party hoppers were in direct competition. In Gandhi Nagar, BJP’s Arvinder Singh Lovely, previously the Delhi Congress chief, secured victory with a margin of 12,748 votes, defeating Naveen Chaudhary of AAP. Kamal Arora, who recently left AAP to join the Congress, finished third with 3,453 votes.

Jangpura saw one of the biggest upsets as BJP’s Tarwinder Singh Marwah, a three-time Congress MLA, narrowly defeated AAP’s Manish Sisodia by 675 votes. Having shifted from Patparganj to Jangpura, Sisodia conceded defeat and expressed hope that the winning party would work for the welfare of the constituency.

Marwah, who had earlier criticised Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi for refusing to meet him in 2022, later joined the BJP. At the BJP headquarters, he made sarcastic remarks, referring to the Congress leadership as ‘raja’ and ‘maharani’.

In South Delhi’s Chhatarpur constituency, a contest between former allies saw AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar losing to BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar by 6,239 votes. Interestingly, Kartar Singh Tanwar had previously held the seat as an AAP MLA before switching to the BJP.

Also Read

Meanwhile, in Bijwasan, former AAP minister Kailash Gahlot maintained a comfortable lead of over 9,000 votes, contesting against AAP’s Surender Bhardwaj and Congress’ Col Devinder Kumar Sehrawat, who had won the seat in 2015 as an AAP candidate.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, who had moved from the Akali Dal to the BJP, clinched the Rajouri Garden seat with a decisive margin of over 18,000 votes.

In Shahdara, Jitender Singh Shunty, a former BJP MLA who had switched to AAP, lost to BJP’s Sanjay Goyal. Meanwhile, in Mangolpuri, BJP’s Rajkumar Chauhan, a former senior Congress minister, secured victory by more than 6,000 votes.