Delhi Assembly results 2025: Who are the big losers, and giant slayers

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections enters its final phase, latest trends show that both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have won six seats each. The BJP is ahead in 42 constituencies, while the AAP is leading in 16.

To form a majority in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, a party must secure at least 36 seats.

ALSO READ: Delhi election result LIVE: BJP sweeps away AAP, Atishi says fight will continue after setback Set to form the government in the national capital, BJP leaders gathered at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi today. Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi BJP president, said “The result will be in favour of the double engine government,” referencing the party’s strategy of aligning both central and state governance under BJP leadership.

Sachdeva said the next chief minister of Delhi would be decided by the central leadership.

Delhi witnessed a high-intensity electoral battle as the BJP, AAP, and Congress competed for power. With all three parties aggressively campaigning in the last few weeks, the contest turned into a fierce showdown, making the outcome crucial for the political landscape of the capital.

As the Election Commission of India continues to release the latest vote-counts for 70 Assembly constituencies, here's a look at some of the big losers and giant slayers in the Delhi Assembly elections 2025.

Delhi Assembly results: Big losers

1. Arvind Kejriwal (New Delhi)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has lost the New Delhi constituency, a seat that had remained a stronghold for his party over the past decade.

In the New Delhi constituency, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, son of a former Delhi CM, won by a vote margin of 4,089. Verma secured 30,088 votes, while Kejriwal got 25.999. Congress’ Sandeep Dikshit, also the son of a former Delhi CM, came in a distant third with 4,568 votes. The Election Commission had earlier said that the voter turnout in the constituency was at 56.41 per cent.

2. Manish Sisodia (Jangpura)

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from the Jangpura constituency, a seat previously regarded as a party stronghold. The BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah secured the win, marking a major setback for AAP. Marwah won the seat with 38,859 votes, while Sisodia secured 38,184 votes.

Speaking to reporters, Sisodia acknowledged the loss, saying, “We fought the elections well. I would like to thank the people who supported us. However, we have lost the election by around 600 votes.”

ALSO READ: Will AAP lose national party status after its loss in Delhi elections? Sisodia had earlier won three consecutive elections from Patparganj (2013, 2015, and 2020) before contesting from Jangpura this time. Instead, AAP fielded UPSC tutor Avadh Ojha in Patparganj, a decision that sparked discussions in political circles.

Jangpura had remained under AAP’s control since 2015, with Praveen Kumar securing victories in both 2015 and 2020, after the party first wrested the seat from Congress in 2013. Sisodia’s loss reflects a notable shift in voter preference.

3. Saurabh Bharadwaj (Greater Kailash)

Saurabh Bharadwaj lost the Greater Kailash Assembly seat to BJP’s Shikha Roy, who secured victory with a margin of 3,188 votes.

Shikha Roy secured 49,594 votes, while Bharadwaj was behind with 46,406 votes. Congress’ Garvit Singhvi secured third place with a meagre 6,711 votes.

The final results were announced after 14 rounds of counting, concluding a closely-fought contest in this key constituency. The Greater Kailash seat saw a competitive race between Bharadwaj from AAP, Roy from BJP, and Singhvi from Congress.

In the 2020 Assembly elections, Bharadwaj had won with a comfortable margin. However, this time, the battle was much tighter. Despite AAP’s strong presence in the region, Roy’s victory reflects BJP’s growing influence in the constituency.

4. Satyendra Jain (Shakur Basti)

After 11 rounds of counting, former Delhi minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain was defeated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Karnail Singh in the Shakur Basti constituency by a margin of nearly 21,000 votes. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Karnail Singh secured 56,869 votes, while Satyendar Jain got 35,871 votes. Shakur Basti is a general seat, not reserved for Scheduled Castes or Scheduled Tribes.

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections, Jain retained the seat with a margin of 7,592 votes. He received 51,165 votes, which accounted for 51.6 per cent of the total votes, while BJP's SC Vats had secured 43,573 votes (43.94 per cent).

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, Jain had won the seat with 51,530 votes, capturing 48.67 per cent of the vote share. Then, too, BJP’s SC Vats had been the runner-up with 48,397 votes (38.04 per cent).

5. Ramesh Bidhuri (Kalkaji)

Ramesh Bidhuri lost the Kalkaji seat to Delhi chief minister Atishi by more than 3,500 votes. Bidhuri secured 48,633 votes, while Atishi won by securing 52,154 votes.

Bidhuri was the BJP's district president from 1997 to 2003 and later served as the vice president of the Delhi BJP from 2003 to 2008. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, he won from South Delhi, defeating AAP’s Col Devinder Sehrawat. He successfully retained his seat in the 2019 elections, defeating AAP’s Raghav Chadha.

6. Alka Lamba (Kalkaji)

Congress’s candidate Alka Lamba has secured less than 5,000 votes from Kalkaji constituency as the counting concluded after 12 rounds. Alka Lamba was contesting against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Atishi, and BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri.

According to the Election Commission website, Lamba has secured 4,392 votes and is trailing by 47,762 votes against her opponents. Delhi chief minister Atishi won the seat by over 3,500 votes with 52154 votes.

Nine other candidates contesting for the seat secured less than 100 votes.

Delhi elections 2025: Giant slayers

1. Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma (New Delhi)

BJP’s Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma defeated AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency with a vote margin of 4,089 votes. Verma won the seat with 30,088, while the former chief minister managed only 25,999.

By the 12th round of counting in the 13-round process, Verma had gained a lead of over 3,000 votes, while Kejriwal’s vote count stood at 24,583.

“The best thing is that the government can work in tandem with PM Modi. This will bring PM Modi’s vision to Delhi, I attribute this win to him. I would like to thank the people of Delhi, this is a win for all Delhiites, it's a win for PM Modi,” said Parvesh Verma in response to the BJP’s victory in Delhi.

Parvesh Verma comes from a prominent political family in Delhi. He is the son of former BJP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Sahib Singh Verma. His uncle, Azad Singh, has also held political positions, including serving as the mayor of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation and contesting the 2013 Assembly elections from Mundka on a BJP ticket.

Born in 1977, Verma completed his schooling at Delhi Public School, RK Puram, before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi. He later pursued an MBA from the Fore School of Management. Verma’s political career began in 2013 when he won a seat in the Delhi Legislative Assembly from Mehrauli. He transitioned to national politics, winning the West Delhi parliamentary constituency in 2014. He was re-elected in 2019 with a large margin of 578,000 votes.

2. Atishi (Kalkaji)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has successfully retained her Kalkaji Assembly seat, defeating BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,500 votes. According to the Election Commission of India, the contest for Kalkaji remained close through several rounds of counting, with Bidhuri posing a strong challenge.

This result marks a significant decline from Atishi’s 2020 victory margin of 11,393 votes, indicating a shift in the political landscape of the constituency.

Atishi’s win comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is experiencing a major setback in Delhi. The party, which has been in power for the past decade, saw several of its senior leaders, including Kejriwal and Sisodia, lose in their respective constituencies. Amid AAP’s struggles across the city, Atishi’s victory remains one of the few positive outcomes for the party, though with a notably reduced margin.

3. Kailash Gahlot (Bijwasan)

After 16/17 rounds of counting, BJP’s Kailash Gahlot has secured a comfortable lead of 9,833 votes over AAP’s Surender Bhardwaj. So far, Gahlot has secured 62,377 votes, while Bhardwaj has 52,544 votes.

Gahlot resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party and joined the BJP in November 2024. In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly elections, when the AAP won 67 and 62 out of 70 seats, respectively, Gahlot contested from the Najafgarh constituency. He narrowly won in 2015, securing 55,598 votes (34.62 per cent), while Bharat Singh of the Indian National Lok Dal came in second with 54,043 votes (33.65 per cent).

4. Tarvinder Singh Marwah (Jangpura)

In a tight contest, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tarvinder Singh Marwah emerged victorious in the Jangpura assembly constituency, defeating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia by approximately 600 votes. According to the Election Commission of India, Marwah received 38,859 votes, while Sisodia trailed with 38,184 votes. Congress candidate Farhad Suri struggled to make an impact, securing only 7,350 votes and losing by a significant margin of over 31,509 votes.

Delhi Election 2025: Exit polls

Exit polls had predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had a strong chance of regaining control of Delhi after nearly 27 years. While some forecasts indicated a close contest with the current ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress was expected to have minimal impact.

A majority in the 70-seat Delhi Assembly requires 36 seats. Projections estimated that the BJP could win between 35 and 49 seats, while the AAP was projected to secure between 21 and 37 seats. The Congress, once a dominant force in the city, was likely to win no more than three seats, the exit polls said.