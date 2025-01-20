Employment for Delhi's youths to be my top priority in next term: Kejriwal

If the AAP is voted to power in Delhi again, his top priority would be to provide employment opportunities to youngsters, party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday.

Addressing a "janasabha" in the Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency ahead of the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal said, "The biggest work I am going to do is on employment. I will arrange employment for our youngsters. Providing employment to our youngsters will be my top priority."

During his address, the AAP national convenor also highlighted the achievements of his party's government in Delhi over the last 10 years, including providing free electricity, water and quality healthcare to people, as well as improving the condition of government schools.

"We are providing free electricity, water, healthcare and good government education. You can call your relatives in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Haryana, and ask if they get zero electricity bills," Kejriwal said.

The former Delhi chief minister warned the voters against supporting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming that if they vote for the saffron party, it will shut down the mohalla clinics, stop the free bus rides for women and "you will have to pay for bus tickets".

Kejriwal outlined key promises under the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) manifesto for the upcoming polls, such as a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 each for women under the "Mahila Samman Yojana" and free healthcare services for senior citizens under the "Sanjeevani Yojana".

He also slammed the BJP over the alleged breakdown of law and order in Delhi.

"They (BJP leaders) never say what they have done for the city in the last 10 years. All they do is abuse me. They call me by different abusing names," he said.

AAP candidate from Vishwas Nagar Deepak Singhla accompanied Kejriwal during the event. The ruling party faces a tough battle in the constituency, from where the BJP's O P Sharma emerged victorious in the last three elections in 2013, 2015 and 2020.

The AAP, which won 62 of the 70 seats in the 2020 election, is eyeing a third straight term in power in Delhi. The poll results will be declared on February 8. Kejriwal highlights 'lack of opportunities' to slam Centre over Indian students' death in US

Poor education system and "lack of opportunities" in the country are forcing youths to go abroad, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Monday, slamming the BJP-led Central government over the death of an Indian student in the US.

The 26-year-old student from Telangana was allegedly shot dead in the US by unidentified persons. K Ravi Teja had gone to the US in 2022 and was looking for a job after completing his MS course eight months ago.

Describing it a "matter of great concern", Kejriwal demanded the Centre pay immediate attention to the incident.

"This news is very saddening. In the past few months, several incidents have come to light where our country's youth have been killed abroad. This is a matter of great concern. The poor education system and lack of opportunities are forcing our youths to go abroad," he wrote in Hindi on X.

"If we provide our youths with quality education and better opportunities in India itself, they will not need to go abroad. I request the central government to pay immediate attention to this issue," Kejriwal added.

The family members of Teja have urged the Centre for help in bringing back his mortal remains as early as possible.

In November 2024, a 22-year-old youth from Khammam district of Telangana was shot dead by miscreants at a gas station in the United States where he was working.