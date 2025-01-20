Delhi polls: Kejriwal, wife Sunita, Atishi, Punjab CM to campaign for AAP

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and her Punjab counterpart, Bhagwant Singh Mann, are among the party's star campaigners for the upcoming Assembly polls in the national capital, party leaders said on Sunday.

The list of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) 40 star campaigners includes all the party MPs from Delhi and Punjab, including Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Harbhajan Singh, as well as former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

The list also features the speaker of the outgoing Delhi Assembly, Ram Niwas Goel, and MLAs Dilip Pandey, Gulab Singh and Rituraj Jha -- all of whom have been denied poll tickets this time.

All the ministers in the outgoing AAP government, including Gopal Rai, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Raghuvinder Shokeen, Imran Hussain and Mukesh Ahlawat, too are the party's star campaigners for the polls.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on February 5 and the results are set to be declared on February 8.