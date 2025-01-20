People suffering in battle of supremacy between AAP, BJP: Sachin Pilot

Ahead of the Delhi polls, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the people of the capital are suffering in the battle for supremacy between the AAP-led city government and the BJP-led central government, and that his party has emerged as the "better option".

Speaking to reporters here, he exuded confidence that the people of Delhi will vote for the Congress this time.

"There is a battle of supremacy between the Delhi government and the central government and the people (of the city) are suffering in this," Pilot said.

The Congress party has emerged as the "better option" and people will give the mandate to it in the Delhi assembly elections, he said.

"We have given some guarantees to the people of Delhi. They also remember the development that took place under the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government. We will fight strongly and the Congress will do well in the Delhi polls," the former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan said.

The Congress' five guarantees for the Delhi polls include providing LPG cylinders at Rs 500, free ration kits and electricity up to 300 units, a monthly grant of Rs 2,500 for women under 'Pyaari Didi Yojana', free health insurance cover of up to Rs 25 lakh under 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' and financial assistance of Rs 8,500 a month to educated unemployed youths for one year.

On the opposition INDIA bloc, Pilot said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi brought all the parties together to fight against the NDA in the Lok Sabha elections and the result was good.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively. The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.