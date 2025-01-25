Kejriwal BJP's 'B-team', silent over attacks on minorities: Cong's Udit Raj

Congress leader Udit Raj criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), calling it the "B-team" of the BJP on Saturday.

He indirectly accused the AAP convenor of being communal, questioning his silence on the attacks against minorities in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh.

"Today, it has been exposed that it (AAP) is not an ally of the NDIA alliance, it is the B team of BJP. He is a communal person, there is no such section of INDIA ally which is so communal...The way minorities were attacked in Sambhal, this person remained completely silent...," he said.

Congress leader further added "To fight big enemies, to fight big dangers, sometimes one has to compromise...Because we have to save the Constitution, democracy, it was a compulsion to keep this party in the INDIA alliance.."

Earlier, Congress leader Ajay Maken on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal of committing a health-related scam worth Rs 382 crore.

Of the 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports, one report suggests a scam carried out by Kejriwal, which is related to health, he added.

"The Delhi CM made his party on the basis that he will fight corruption... At that time, he made corruption allegations against Congress based on CAG reports. Today, 14 CAG reports make serious corruption allegations against Arvind Kejriwal. One such CAG report suggests a scam by Arvind Kejriwal related to health which is worth Rs 382 crore," Maken said in a press conference.

The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, and the counting of votes is set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seats.

In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2015 and 2020 assembly elections by winning 67 and 62 seats, respectively, out of a total of 70 seats, while the BJP got only three and eight seats in these elections.