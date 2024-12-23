Kejriwal didn't do anything for women in last 10 years: Assembly LoP Gupta

BJP leader and Delhi Assembly LoP Vijender Gupta slammed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and claimed that he has done nothing for women in the last ten years of tenure.

Gupta also cited the example of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case and further said that many of AAP MLAs have not even been nice to their wives.

"Arvind Kejriwal is rattled. He didn't do anything for women in the last 10 years. He got Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assaulted in his home. His MLAs have not even been nice to their wives. Now they are lying and playing with the emotions of women... He had 10 years if he truly wanted to do something for women, why is he cheating on women now... Delhi's only problem is Arvind Kejriwal..," Vijender Gupta told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat said, "Delhi government has not been able to understand the people of Delhi even in 10 years...When election time comes then you (Arvind Kejriwal) say to the people that come tell us everything. You have not even been able to clean the sewers of Rajinder Nagar. 3 aspirants of this nation died because of you..."

"The city which should be proud of itself for being a capital has now become a question mark due to the issues of water, electricity, pollution...," he added.

Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva also slammed Kejriwal for "doing politics" over Republic Day parade tableau.

He also accused the AAP chief of "destroying" Delhi through his corruption during his tenure as the Chief Minister of the national capital.

"Delhi is the capital of India but whenever any national festival approaches, we can witness the anarchist nature of Arvind Kejriwal...We have not forgotten Republic Day 2014 when Arvind Kejriwal staged a protest. The tableau of the whole country is displayed in the parade of Republic Day. A committee decides the tableau. Now, Arvind Kejriwal wants to do politics in this too," Sachdeva told ANI.

"He had been the CM for 10 years. I want to ask him what he wants to show (in the tableau of Delhi). The severe overflow where more than 60 people died...or the 'Sheeshmahal' that he has made by looting the money of people...Arvind Kejriwal's corruption has destroyed Delhi in the last 10 years," he added.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal questioned the central government over its "politics" for not allowing Delhi's tableau to be included in the Republic Day parade on January 26, saying that they have no vision for the people.

"Delhi is the capital of India and the tableau of Delhi should participate every year in the 26th January parade. For the last so many years, the tableau of Delhi is not allowed to participate in the parade. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much? Why should the people of Delhi vote for them?" Kejriwal said in a presser.