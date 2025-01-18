Delhi elections: 1,521 nominations filed by 981 candidates for 70 seats

A total of 1521 nominations have been filed for the assembly elections on 70 constituencies of Delhi, scheduled to be held on February 5, as per the Election Commission of India. These nomination papers have been filed by 981 candidates for 70 seats of the Delhi Assembly, said the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi. The scrutiny for these nomination papers will be done today and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is January 20. According to the Election Commission of India, a total of 680 nomination papers were filed on the last date of filing nominations, January 17.

As per the ECI, the maximum number of nomination papers have been filed in the New DelhiAssembly Constituency and a total of 29 candidates have filed 40 nomination papers for this seat. Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections from the New Delhi seat against the sons of two former Delhi CMs, i.e, BJP's Parvesh Verma (son of Sahib Singh Verma) and Congress' Sandeep Dikshit (son of Sheila Dikshit).

Meanwhile, the minimum number of nomination papers have been filed in Kasturba Nagar Assembly Constituency with a total of 6 candidates filing a total of 9 nomination papers. AAP has fielded Ramesh Pahalwan, BJP has fielded Neeraj Basoya and Congress has fielded Abhishek Dutt from this seat.

A total of 18 candidates have filed 28 nomination papers from the Kalkaji seat, from which incumbent CM Atishi is contesting against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress' Alka Lamba. The ruling AAP has fielded famous educator Awadh Ojha from the Patparganj seat which received 20 nomination papers from 11 candidates.

Also Read

It is worth noting that former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had been contesting the Patparganj seat since 2013, but is now contesting from Jangpura assembly. Jangpura has received 19 nomination papers from 12 candidates.

As per the ECI, a total of 154 nomination papers have been filed by 99 candidates in Central Delhi while East Delhi has received a total of 119 nominations from 79 candidates.

The New Delhi part which contains constituencies like Patel Nagar, Delhi Cantt, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, RK Puram, and Greater Kailash has received a total of 135 nominations from 85 candidates. 108 candidates have filed 183 nominations in North Delhi while 116 nominations have been filed by 80 candidates in North-East Delhi.

As per the data of the ECI, 90 candidates have filed 139 nominations from North West Delhiwhile 78 candidates have filed 124 nominations from the Shahdara area of the national capital. South Delhi containing constituencies of Malviya Nagar, Mehrauli, Chhatarpur, Deoli and Ambedkar Nagar has received a total of 88 nominations from 57 candidates. South East Delhi received 140 nominations from 93 candidates while South West Delhireceived 153 nominations from 108 candidates. West Delhi including constituencies of Nangloi Jat, Moti Nagar, Madipur, Rajouri Garden, Hari Nagar, Tilak Nagar and Janakpuri received a total of 170 nominations from 104 seats.

As the assembly elections inch closer, the poll battle in the national capital has also intensified, with the three parties - AAP, BJP, and Congress levelling allegations against each other.

This assembly is witnessing a rift within the INDIA alliance as AAP and Congress are fighting the elections separately.

Recently, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asked former CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal what he has done towards combating inflation and helping the poor in the national capital while the latter claimed that the upcoming Assembly polls would uncover the long-standing alliance between the Congress and BJP, describing it as a "jugalbandi".

However, the BJP-led NDA seems to be united in these assembly polls as the BJP has announced its candidates on 68 seats out of 70, leaving two seats of Burari for JDU's Shailendra Kumar and Deoli for LJG (RV).

Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)