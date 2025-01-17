BJP Delhi manifesto: Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, pension for elderly

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

JP Nadda, Nadda
(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda on Friday released the first part of the party's manifesto for the Delhi assembly polls, announcing Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens.

He also assured all existing public welfare schemes in Delhi will continue if the BJP is voted to power.

Addressing a press conference while releasing the first part of the 'Sankalp Patra', Nadda said the party's manifesto is the foundation for a developed Delhi.

Hitting out at the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party, he said all corruption charges in the existing public welfare schemes will be investigated.

He promised that a BJP-led Delhi government will approve implementation of the 'Ayushman Bharat ' in the city in its first Cabinet meeting, and also give additional health cover of Rs 5 lakh.

"The BJP will give LPG cylinders at Rs 500 to women from poor sections. One free cylinder will be given each on Holi and Diwali," he said.

The BJP president also promised Rs 2,500 pension for senior citizens between the age of 60-70 and Rs 3,000 for those older than 70.

Delhi will vote on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

