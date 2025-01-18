AAP vows to extend free power, water for tenants in latest poll promise

Ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced on Saturday that the party would extend the benefits of free electricity and water to tenants across the city, if re-elected

During a press conference, Kejriwal acknowledged concerns raised by tenants in Delhi, many of whom, he said, benefit from the city's schools and hospitals, but are excluded from the free utilities scheme. "Wherever I go, I meet people living on rent who say they benefit from good schools and hospitals, but are deprived of free electricity and water schemes," he remarked.

Kejriwal assured tenants, particularly from the Purvanchal region, that after the elections, the AAP would ensure they also receive the same benefits as homeowners.

Free bus rides for students

In addition to the free utilities promise, Kejriwal had previously unveiled plans to provide free bus rides for students in Delhi. This initiative aims to further appeal to young voters and build on the AAP's success with its free bus rides scheme for women.

Kejriwal also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to provide student discounts on the Delhi metro. As the Delhi metro comes under both the state and national government, the AAP leader argued that both should share the financial burden.

"This is an issue of public interest, there is no politics in it. I hope the PM will accept this... Post-elections, travel for all students in Delhi buses will be free. We will provide a 50 per cent concession in metro fares for all Delhi students,” Kejriwal said in an earlier press conference on Wednesday.

Delhi Assembly elections

The announcement marks a significant step in AAP’s election campaign, as the party seeks a third consecutive term in power. With the Delhi assembly elections scheduled for February 5 and results to be declared on February 8, the party is highlighting its welfare initiatives as central to its platform.

The AAP has already announced candidates for all 70 Assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has named candidates for 59 seats.

(With agency inputs)