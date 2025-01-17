Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BJP's Delhi manifesto: Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, free gas cylinders

BJP President JP Nadda launched the party's 'Sankalp Patra,' outlining key pledges, including direct aid for women, LPG subsidies, and expanded healthcare under Ayushman Bharat

New Delhi: BJP National President JP Nadda with party leaders addresses the media during the launch of 'BJP Sankalp Patra Part-I' for Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Friday, Jan. 17, 2025. (Photo: PTI)
Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
In a bid to counter the AAP’s pre-poll promises, the BJP has unveiled a series of pledges targeting women, families, and the underprivileged in Delhi. With the Assembly elections scheduled for February 5, BJP President JP Nadda launched the party’s Sankalp Patra, outlining commitments such as direct financial aid, subsidies, and expanded healthcare coverage.
 
Among its key promises, the BJP has pledged Rs 21,000 for pregnant women, Rs 2,500 per month to every woman voter, and a Rs 500 subsidy on LPG cylinders. The party also plans to enhance healthcare coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, offering an additional Rs 5 lakh insurance for families.
 
“The BJP will enforce the Centre’s flagship Ayushman Bharat health scheme in its first Cabinet meeting. The AAP has been opposing this scheme in Delhi,” Nadda stated.
 

Mahila Samridhi Yojana and LPG subsidies

 
The BJP’s manifesto places a strong emphasis on women and youth. Under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, the BJP promises Rs 2,500 per month to every woman in Delhi, which would be implemented in the first Cabinet meeting. Additionally, families using LPG will receive a Rs 500 subsidy per cylinder, along with one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.
 
“Under the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, every woman in Delhi will receive Rs 2,500 per month. This will be approved in the first Cabinet meeting. Additionally, families using LPG will get a Rs 500 subsidy per cylinder, and on Holi and Diwali, they will receive one free cylinder each,” Nadda said.
 

Comparison with other parties

 
The BJP’s promises stand in contrast to the AAP and Congress manifestos. The AAP has pledged Rs 2,100 cash handouts for women voters, while Congress has announced Rs 2,500 per month under its ‘Pyari Didi Yojana.’

Other key initiatives

 
To support the city’s poorest, the BJP has promised nutritious meals for Rs 5 at Atal canteens across slum clusters. Nadda reassured voters that all ongoing welfare schemes, including free electricity for households using up to 200 units and free bus rides for women, would continue if the BJP comes to power.
 
“All the schemes currently running in Delhi will continue under the BJP. We will eliminate any scope of corruption on which the ‘AAPda’ party thrives,” Nadda added.
First Published: Jan 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

