Law-and-order lone responsibility of BJP, but they failed: Kejriwal

Targeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday that the people of Delhi gave only one responsibility to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was law and order and security, in that too they have "failed miserably".

Speaking to ANI, Kejriwal said that in Delhi, two governments function simultaneously, and 10 years ago, people elected AAP's government in the city.

"We fixed the schools, hospitals, electricity. People gave one responsibility to BJP's central government which was law and order and to give security to the people, that responsibility is of the central government and the Home Minister. Who is the Home Minister? People had given only one responsibility to the BJP and Amit Shah, and in that too they have failed miserably. Today they have made Delhi's condition worse. They only do dirty politics...This will not provide security to the people of Delhi. I appeal to them with folded hands to take some concrete steps," he said.

Furthermore, the AAP Chief highlighted that the law and order situation in Delhi has become alarming, incidents of openly firing and stabbing are becoming quite frequent.

"This morning, a utensil trader went for a morning walk in Vishwas Nagar, two motorcycle riders fired eight rounds at him on a busy road and he died on the spot. How did the criminals get so much courage that they are openly firing on the streets of Delhi? In the last 1.5 months, several gang wars and shootouts have taken place in Delhi...Traders in Delhi are openly getting ransom calls to give crores of rupees otherwise they would kill their children. There are many such cases and in all these cases, the shooters are caught and the police close the case but the one who is demanding ransom, the real gang, the mastermind, is roaming freely," Kejriwal added.

He also mentioned that there are 11 to 12 gangs which are operating inside Delhi.

More From This Section

"They have not been able to catch even one. Right now, women are unsafe, they are being kidnapped, raped and then murdered...The responsibility of maintaining law and order in Delhi is directly of the Home Minister, that is Amit Shah but he does not care. Where is Amit Shah?" he added.

Earlier today, a 52-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants while returning from his morning walk in Farsh Bazar.

Recently, a man, his wife and their daughter were stabbed to death at their residence in Delhi's Neb Sarai on Wednesday. According to Delhi police, the murders were carried out by the couple's son, who had claimed to have been on a morning walk at the time.

On November 28, an explosion was reported in Delhi's Prashant Vihar. Fire tenders were rushed to the site along with teams of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos, Delhi Police Crime Branch, Special Cell, and Bomb Disposal Squad.