Mayawati urges voters to ensure BSP's success in Delhi Assembly polls

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday urged the voters in Delhi to rise above caste, religion, and regional politics and support her party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 69 candidates for the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, which will go to polls on February. The results will be out on February 8.

Mayawati in a statement blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, and the previous Congress governments for the "deteriorating" condition of the national capital, citing issues such as lack of clean drinking water and poor living conditions.

"The people of Delhi should reject narrow political agendas and vote for the Ambedkarite BSP to ensure a truly inclusive government," she said.

Mayawati also cited the BSP's governance in Uttar Pradesh in the past, describing it as an administration dedicated to "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all).

She warned the voters, especially those living in underdeveloped colonies, against the "false promises" being made by the rival parties.

The political tussles between AAP, BJP and Congress have hindered Delhi's development, Mayawati alleged, as she cautioned the voters to remain vigilant against misleading assurances.

Stressing that the BSP is contesting the elections independently, Mayawati expressed hope for an improved performance, provided the polls are conducted "freely and fairly" without the influence of "money power, muscle power, communal propaganda or tampering with electronic voting machines".