Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Elections / Delhi Elections / News / Mayawati urges voters to ensure BSP's success in Delhi Assembly polls

Mayawati urges voters to ensure BSP's success in Delhi Assembly polls

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 69 candidates for the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, which will go to polls on February. The results will be out on February 8

Mayawati
Mayawati also cited the BSP's governance in Uttar Pradesh in the past, describing it as an administration dedicated to "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all) | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 2:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday urged the voters in Delhi to rise above caste, religion, and regional politics and support her party in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded 69 candidates for the 70 seats in Delhi Assembly, which will go to polls on February. The results will be out on February 8.

Mayawati in a statement blamed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, and the previous Congress governments for the "deteriorating" condition of the national capital, citing issues such as lack of clean drinking water and poor living conditions.

"The people of Delhi should reject narrow political agendas and vote for the Ambedkarite BSP to ensure a truly inclusive government," she said.

Mayawati also cited the BSP's governance in Uttar Pradesh in the past, describing it as an administration dedicated to "Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay" (welfare and happiness of all).

She warned the voters, especially those living in underdeveloped colonies, against the "false promises" being made by the rival parties.

Also Read

Like Maharashtra and Haryana, BJP headed for victory in Delhi: Piyush Goyal

Delhi elections LIVE: Delhi students stopped from exams to protect AAP's image, says PM Modi

Delhi polls: Cong attacks AAP and BJP, promises to restore city's glory

BJP headed to its worst-defeat ever, plans to use its goons: Kejriwal

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal, Sisodia; says AAP gave only toxic water to Delhi

The political tussles between AAP, BJP and Congress have hindered Delhi's development, Mayawati alleged, as she cautioned the voters to remain vigilant against misleading assurances.

Stressing that the BSP is contesting the elections independently, Mayawati expressed hope for an improved performance, provided the polls are conducted "freely and fairly" without the influence of "money power, muscle power, communal propaganda or tampering with electronic voting machines".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kejriwal's only trick is to give freebies, says Cong's Sandeep Dikshit

Elections again and 2020 Delhi riot survivors look back at unkept promises

AAP-led govt model failed, claims Chandrababu Naidu ahead of Delhi polls

Delhi Assembly elections: EC bans exit polls before 6:30 pm on February 5

Delhi polls: Retd judge files PIL against sops promised by BJP, Cong, AAP

Topics :MayawatiDelhi Assembly ElectionsBSP

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story