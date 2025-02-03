The Congress launched a sharp attack on the BJP and ruling AAP on the final day of campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections, presenting itself as the only viable alternative and pledging to restore Delhi's glory witnessed under the late Sheila Dikshit's leadership.

Senior Congress leaders made a last-ditch effort to woo voters, holding a press conference where they attacked the Kejriwal-led government over alleged governance failures, mismanagement of funds and corruption.

They also accused the BJP of suppressing opposition-ruled states and neglecting the concerns of Delhi's marginalised communities.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav emphasised the election was about reclaiming the developmental legacy of the late party leader and former chief minister Sheila Dikshit.

He accused the AAP of allowing the city to deteriorate, arguing infrastructure has crumbled, water quality worsened, and public services neglected.

"This election is about bringing back the Delhi that Sheila Dikshit built -- ?a city with world class roads, clean water and efficient governance," Yadav said.

Sandeep Dikshit, the Congress candidate from the New Delhi constituency, launched a scathing attack on the AAP's claims of providing world-class education and healthcare, saying the government relied on self-promotion rather than real results.

"The AAP boasts about its education and health models, but when questioned, they remain silent. They are simply awarding themselves titles without any real basis," he said.

He also criticised the AAP's healthcare model, particularly its pet Mohalla Clinic project, for "failing" during the COVID-19 outbreak. "During the pandemic, these clinics couldn't even administer vaccines. If they couldn't handle a basic vaccination drive, what kind of healthcare are they providing?" Congress leaders also accused Kejriwal of betraying his own anti-corruption movement. Former MP Udit Raj described him as "one of the biggest sources of corruption".

"He started his career chanting anti-corruption slogans but has now become the face of corruption in Delhi," he said.

The Congress leaders also alleged that both the AAP and the BJP had turned the election into a money-driven contest, accusing them of distributing cash, gifts and other incentives to sway voters.

"I have never seen an election in Delhi where money, posters, shoes, and gifts are being openly distributed to buy votes. While other parties talk about price (daam), Congress is talking about work (kaam)," a leader remarked.

Udit Raj also accused the BJP of being anti-Dalit, citing instances where the party alleged disrespected Dr B R Ambedkar's legacy. "They put Ambedkar's photo in offices but do not follow his ideals," he said.

He further criticised AAP's "tendency" to blame the Centre for its failures.

"If a government is incapable of working, it should step aside and let the Congress govern. The only way Delhi can truly progress is if the Congress forms the government both in the city and at the Centre," he asserted.

Laying out the party's vision for Delhi, Congress leaders pledged to improve infrastructure, provide clean drinking water, rejuvenate the Yamuna, ensure stable electricity, and create employment opportunities for the youth.

They also reiterated their commitment to marginalised communities, promising to protect the interests of Dalits, Adivasis, Muslims, backward classes, and Purvanchalis.