People want change, there will be change on Feb 5: Delhi BJP slams Kejriwal

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticised AAP's governance, stating that nothing has been accomplished in 10 years except for "new records in corruption" and engaging in "mal-governance." He also accused Kejriwal of making false promises.

He expressed strong confidence in the BJP's victory in the approaching Delhi Assembly elections.

"There is absolute clarity in voters' minds that the last 10 years under Arvind Kejriwal were wasted. People gave him trust, people gave him the mandate and for the last 10 years he hasn't done anything except set new records in corruption and mal governance. People know which party and which leader can deliver development, can deliver transformation in their lives and which party and which leader (Arvind Kejriwal) makes these fake promises. I am very confident that people want change and there will be change on 5th February," he said.

As the Delhi Assembly elections are just days away, Congress, BJP and AAP are on the last leg of their campaigning, exchanging attacks on each other over various issues including scams, Yamuna pollution, rising inflation, unfinished roads and others.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the 'AAP-da' (disaster) government has ruined Delhi over the past decade. He assured the people that if the BJP forms government in Delhi, not a single slum will be demolished, nor will any welfare schemes be stopped.

He asserted that by no means should the AAP government be given a chance to form government again, which he said would waste another five years in Delhi.

His remarks came in response to comments made by Arvind Kejriwal on January 12, where Kejriwal alleged that slums of Delhi would be "demolished" in the next five years, leaving people homeless if the BJP came to power.

Further, PM Modi emphasised that the people of Purvanchal made him a Member of Parliament and that the Prime Minister and BJP would continue to support the community not only in Delhi, but also in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

On Sunday, Kejriwal alleged "harassment" of his party workers by BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly elections, the Election Commission of India responded that no written complaint with the police could be traced with regard to the allegations levelled by the former Delhi Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi targeted BJP and said there is no mention of any measures in the Union Budget to combat rising inflation. She highlighted the allegations against Kejriwal regarding the now scrapped Delhi excise policy, announcing, "Kejriwal had said that they are honest, everyone else is a thief, be careful of those who say this. But now Kejriwal is trapped in the liquor scam."

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, while counting of votes will be held on February 8.