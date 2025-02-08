Voters reject AAP, choose BJP for development: Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

The BJP's Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva Saturday said the people of the national capital have completely rejected the "corrupt and incompetent rule" of AAP and has paved the way for the city's development by giving his party a "historic" mandate.

The BJP cleaned out the AAP in Delhi and returned to power after more than 26 years, extending its saffron imprint and dealing a devastating blow to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party whose top leadership crumbled or barely made it.

This electoral victory reflects the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leadership of BJP national president J P Nadda, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, said Sachdeva in a statement.

"The people of Delhi have completely rejected the corrupt and incompetent rule of AAP and Arvind Kejriwal while expressing their faith in the BJP by giving it a decisive majority," he said.

The Delhi BJP chief said Kejriwal had repeatedly claimed to be honest and had asserted that the people of Delhi would take revenge on the saffron party by voting against it in response to his imprisonment.

"However, today's results show that the people have delivered Kejriwal a massive all-round defeat, clearly indicating that he is untrustworthy," Sachdeva said.

He also thanked all Union ministers and other BJP leaders for their campaigning efforts.