All 14 Haryana ministers 'crorepatis', none faces criminal case: ADR

All the 14 newly appointed Haryana ministers are 'crorepatis' with average assets being Rs 30.82 crore, according to an Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) report, which also said no minister has declared any criminal cases against themselves. The ADR and the Haryana Election Watch have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 14 ministers including chief minister Nayab Singh Saini, according the report. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp None of the ministers has declared any criminal case against them, it said. Out of the 14 ministers analysed, all 14 are 'crorepatis' and average assets analysed are Rs 30.82 crore, it said.

It said the minister with the highest declared total assets is Shruti Choudhry, granddaughter of former chief minister Bansi Lal, from Tosham constituency with assets worth Rs 134.56 crore.

The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Shyam Singh Rana from Radaur constituency with assets worth Rs 1.16 crore.

According to the report, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who is a graduate, has declared assets worth over Rs 5 crore, while senior BJP leader Anil Vij has declared assets worth Rs 1.49 crore.

Another minister, Vipul Goel, the MLA from Faridabad, has declared assets worth over Rs 100 crore and Arti Rao has declared assets worth over Rs 68 crore.

Ten ministers have declared liabilities out of which the minister with the highest liabilities is Shruti Choudhry with Rs 13.37 crore.

Three ministers have declared their educational qualification upto 12th standard while 11 have declared having an educational qualification upto graduate level and above.

Four ministers have declared their age to be between 31 and 50 years while 10 ministers have declared their age to be between 51 and 80 years.

The cabinet has two woman ministers -- Shruti Choudhry and Arti Singh Rao.

Minister Arvind Kumar Sharma, who has also been a four-time MP, is a dental surgeon by training.

Another Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi, holds an MSc in Geography while Minister Gaurav Gautam holds a masters degree in Mass Communication.

Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday took oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a grand ceremony in Panchkula attended by a galaxy of NDA leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and thousands of people from across the state.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Saini for his second term.