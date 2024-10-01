Just ahead of the Assembly election in Haryana , a brick was allegedly thrown at a car that was part of former deputy chief minister and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala’s convoy, police said on Tuesday. The brick hit the rear windshield of the SUV while Chautala was campaigning in his constituency in Jind.

The affected vehicle was stationary when the incident occurred as the roadshow was on a halt. There was no one inside the car when the alleged incident took place on Monday evening.





ALSO READ: Haryana polls: From kingmaker to king, Dushyant Chautala eyes bigger goal Elections are scheduled in Haryana for October 5. In an effort to sweep the polls, Chautala’s JJP has forged an alliance with the Chandra Shekhar Azad-led Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram).

The damaged vehicle had a scratch mark and a broken rear windshield, Uchana police station SHO Pawan Kumar said. According to police, a 74-year-old resident of Uchana had an argument with Dushyant during campaigning on Monday. Police have filed a case and are going to interrogate the senior citizen, who has been named in the complaint, the SHO said.

Chautala was made the deputy chief minister under Manohar Lal Khattar in 2019 when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fell short of a majority in the Assembly elections. JJP had won 10 seats in that election and emerged as the ‘kingmaker’. However, their alliance was called off ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due to a disagreement over the seat-sharing deal.

Chautala will contest the election from the Uchana seat in Jind, facing competition from BJP’s Devender Attri and Congress’ Brijendra Singh. His re-election from Uchana holds key significance for his party, which is facing a decline in influence in Haryana.

The results of the Assembly polls will be announced by the Election Commission on October 8.