Home / Elections / Haryana Elections / News / Haryana Congress expels 13 for contesting Assembly polls as independents

Haryana Congress expels 13 for contesting Assembly polls as independents

They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said

Congress, Congress flag
Haryana unit of Congress on Friday expelled thirteen party leaders. (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST
The Haryana unit of Congress on Friday expelled thirteen party leaders for "anti-party activities" over their decision to contest as independent candidates against the party's official picks for the assembly polls.

They were being expelled for six years with immediate effect to curb indiscipline in the party, the Congress said.

Naresh Dhande (Guhla SC seat), Pardeep Gill (Jind), Sajjan Singh Dhull (Pundri), Sunita Battan (Pundri), Rajiv Mamuram Gondar (Nilokheri-SC), Dayal Singh Sirohi (Nilokheri-SC), Vijay Jain (Panipat Rural), Dilbag Sandil (Uchana Kalan), Ajit Phogat (Dadri), Abhijeet Singh (Bhiwani), Satbir Ratera (Bawani Khera-SC), Nitu Mann (Prithla) and Anita Dhull Badsikri (Kalayat) have been expelled as per a party order issued by Congress state unit chief Udai Bhan.

Notably, there were many party leaders who were upset over being denied tickets to contest the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, but the party had later managed to pacify most of them.

For the Congress, senior leader and former minister Sampat Singh had withdrawn his nomination from Nalwa seat after filing papers while another leader Ram Kishen 'Fauji' also withdrew from the race from Bawani Khera segment.

From Ambala City, former MLA Jasbir Malaur withdrew from the contest against Congress's nominee and former minister Nirmal Singh.

However, Nirmal Singh's daughter, Chitra Sarwara, a Congress rebel, is contesting from Ambala Cantt seat. The party has already taken action against her.


Topics :Haryana electionCongressAssembly elections

First Published: Sep 27 2024 | 2:54 PM IST

