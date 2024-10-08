Business Standard
Haryana elections: Six-time BJP MLA Anil Vij trails; Savitri Jindal leads

Haryana Assembly elections: After four hours of counting, trends showed that six-time BJP MLA Anil Vij was trailing slightly in Ambala Cantt, while Savitri Jindal was leading in Hisar.

Savitri Jindal filed nomination as an Independent candidate from Hisar constituency

Nisha Anand
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 12:33 PM IST

The Haryana Assembly election results are revealing some unexpected trends as vote counting continues on Tuesday. While Congress led in the first two hours, the Bharatiya Janata Party has since surged ahead, leading in at least 50 constituencies as of 10am.

Constituency-wise trends have also provided interesting insights. Six-time BJP MLA from Ambala Cantt, Anil Vij, was trailing in his stronghold by about 700 votes, according to the 11:30am trends. Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara leads in this constituency. Sarwara was expelled from Congress ahead of the elections for “anti-party” activities after she filed her nomination as an independent.

Congress has fielded Parvinder Singh Pari as its candidate. Notably, Sarwara is the daughter of Nirmal Singh, another Congress candidate from Ambala. She contested as an independent in 2019 but lost to Vij.


Ahead of the polls, Vij expressed his ambition to run for the chief ministerial position, even though BJP had announced that outgoing Chief Minister Nayab Saini would continue in the role if the party returned to power. Vij, the most senior BJP MLA in Haryana, served as home minister under Manohar Lal Khattar’s government.

Savitri Jindal leads in Hisar

In an interesting development in Hisar, India’s richest woman, Savitri Jindal, is leading as an independent candidate. Jindal, who joined BJP before the Lok Sabha elections, filed her nomination as an independent after the saffron party denied her a ticket. BJP candidate and incumbent MLA Kamal Gupta trails by over 4,000 votes, currently in third position, while Congress’ Ram Niwas is in second.

With a net worth of $33 billion, Jindal is the chairperson of the multinational Jindal Group. At 74, she is the widow of industrialist O P Jindal. She served as a Congress representative for Hisar twice, beginning her political career in the 2005 by-election following her husband’s death in a helicopter crash. She won again in 2009 and later served as a minister in the Bhupinder Hooda government. Her son, Naveen Jindal, is a BJP Lok Sabha MP from Kurukshetra.

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

