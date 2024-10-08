Haryana polls trends: Will Vinesh Phogat mark her debut as Julana MLA?

Business Standard
Vinesh Phogat joined Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections and decided to contest from Julana. She faces BJP's Capt Yogesh Bairagi and AAP's Kavita Devi, also a wrestler

Vinesh Phogat and her family member show their fingers marked with indelible ink after casting their votes at a polling station at Balali village during the Haryana Assembly elections, in Charkhi Dadri district, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The counting of votes for the Haryana Assembly election began on Tuesday, days after exit polls predicted a comfortable victory for Congress. High-profile Congress candidate and Olympian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is among the candidates leading in the Julana constituency as she seeks to make her political debut as an MLA.

Early trends show that Phogat is leading in Julana. Phogat joined Congress ahead of the Haryana Assembly elections and decided to contest from Julana. To counter her, the Bharatiya Janata Party fielded Capt Yogesh Bairagi, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) nominated Kavita Devi, also a wrestler.

Phogat’s induction into Congress may bolster the party's influence among farmers, youth, and women.

What exit polls predicted for Haryana

On Saturday, at least four exit polls indicated that Congress would be able to form a government on its own in Haryana. Meanwhile, counting is also underway for the Jammu and Kashmir elections, where it is predicted that Congress and the National Conference may have an edge.

In line with the exit poll projections in Haryana, early trends show Congress leading in 25 constituencies, while BJP leads in 21 seats. However, the ruling BJP remains confident of a third consecutive victory, asserting that exit polls are not “exact polls.”

Key battles in Haryana

Other significant battles in Haryana include Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s seat Ladwa, former Congress Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s Garhi Sampla-Kiloi, BJP MLA Anil Vij’s Ambala Cantt, and Savitri Jindal’s Hisar seat, among others.

