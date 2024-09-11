Haryana elections: AAP to contest all 90 seats. Full list of candidates

After the failed talks with the Congress over a potential alliance deal in Haryana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has issued three lists so far, naming 40 candidates for the 90-member Haryana Assembly poll battle. The party has named candidates for several key seats in Haryana, including Rohtak, Bhiwani, and Bahadurgarh, among others.
For many of these constituencies, the Congress has also issued its list of candidates, resulting in an overlap between the two INDIA bloc parties. For instance, the AAP has named Pravin Guskhani for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat, which is the stronghold of the Congress-linked Hooda family. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda will fight from here to retain his seat. Likewise, the party has named candidates for Uchana Kalan, Rohtak, Meham among others, where the Congress has also named its candidates.
The AAP and Congress initially indicated a collective desire to uproot the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, for which discussions were held to forge an alliance to prevent the split of votes. However, the seat-sharing hit a deadend as they failed to build a consensus. The AAP wanted double digit seats (at least), while the Congress was keen on giving only single digit seats to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.
In the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls, the AAP had contested 46 seats but finished with less than 1 per cent of the votes polled, securing fewer votes than Nota (none of the above).
Here’s full list of candidates fielded by the AAP:
No
Constituency
Candidate
1
Naraingarh
Gurpal Singh
2
Kalayat
Anurag Dhandha
3
Pundri
Narender Sharma
4
Gharaunda
Jaipal Sharma
5
Assandh
Amandeep Jundla
6
Samalkha
Bittu Pahalwan
7
Uchana Kalan
Pawan Fauji
8
Dabwali
Kuldeep Gadrana
9
Rania
Happy Raina
10
Bhiwani
Indu Sharma
11
Rohtak
Bijender Hooda
12
Bahadurgarh
Kuldeep Chikara
13
Mahendragarh
Manish Yadav
14
Sohna
Dharmendra Khatana
15
Ballabhgarh
Ravinder Faujdar
16
Sadhaura
Ritu Bamaniya
17
Thanesar
Krishan Bajaj
18
Indri
Hawa Singh
19
Ratia
Mukhtiyar Singh Bazigar
20
Adampur
Bhupendra Beniwal
21
Barwala
Chhatar Pal Singh
22
Bawal
Jawaharlal
23
Faridabad
Pravesh Mehta
24
Tigaon
Abash Chandela
25
Radaur
Bheem Singh Rathi
26
Nilokheri
Amar Singh
27
Israna
Amit Kumar
28
Rai
Rajesh Saroha
29
Kharkhauda
Manjeet Farmana
30
Garhi Sampla-Kiloi
Pravin Guskhani
31
Kalanaur
Naresh Bagri
32
Jhajjar
Mahendar Dahiya
33
Ateli
Suneel Rao
34
Rewari
Satish Yadav
35
Hathin
Col Rajendra Rawat
36
Narnaul
Ravinder Matru
37
Badli
Ranbir Guliya
38
Beri
Sonu Ahlawat Sheria
39
Meham
Vikas Nehra
The list will be updated as additional information becomes available.