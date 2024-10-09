Why didn't they let me campaign actively: Selja on Haryana poll debacle

A day after the results of the Haryana Assembly elections were announced, the Congress party found itself embroiled in internal disputes. Despite exit polls suggesting otherwise, the grand old party failed to regain power in the state.

Now, senior leader Kumari Selja has called for a thorough assessment of the reasons behind the 'disappointing result' and demanded that those responsible be identified.

Internal rifts and campaigning complaints

Highlighting the factionalism within the Haryana Congress, Selja voiced her frustration over being sidelined during the campaign. Speaking to The Indian Express, she questioned why she wasn’t allowed to participate more actively and accused the state unit of monopolising key decisions such as ticket distribution. “We kept warning that workers were being ignored, but nothing changed,” she alleged.

The former Union minister and MP for Sirsa expressed hope that the party leadership would thoroughly examine the causes of the defeat, emphasising the importance of unity and coordination among state leaders. “I’m confident the Congress will review all aspects that led to this outcome,” Selja said.

Selja calls for introspection amid BJP’s success

Despite facing anti-incumbency and a drop in seats during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP is now set to form the Haryana government for a third consecutive term. However, in the Congress camp, tensions surfaced even before the final results were declared. Kumari Selja, who had expressed dissatisfaction during the campaign led by former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, said that “it will not be business as usual” and urged the party leadership to reflect on the outcome.

Selja expressed disappointment, particularly for the Congress workers who had hoped to end the BJP’s 10-year rule. “The results are painful, especially for our workers who toiled hard with the expectation of forming a government. The high command must identify those who undermined these efforts,” she said.

Selja also criticised the party’s state unit for failing to build on the momentum generated by Rahul Gandhi’s efforts. "It’s shocking how badly we performed,” she said.