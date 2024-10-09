CM Saini meets PM Modi after BJP's hat-trick win in Haryana elections

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday ahead of his likely sweariin as the head of the BJP government in the state following the party's remarkable win in the assembly polls. The BJP had indicated during the elections that Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar in March and hails from the Other Backward Classes, will be its choice for the top post if it wins. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Saini credited PM Modi's policies for the party's success. He said psephologists might have declared the Congress as the favourite to win the polls but he always insisted that people will put their trust in the BJP due to its government's policies.

To a question about the Congress raising doubts on EVMs, he said the opposition party has been building up a storm of lies.

He said, "The credit of this big win goes to Modi who brought such schemes in last 10 years that benefitted the poor, farmers, youth and women. These helped all sections of the society. People love him, and hence the BJP is coming to power for a third time."



Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in Haryana to retain power and halt Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, results of which were announced Tuesday.

While the BJP ended up with its best-ever haul of 48 seats, 11 more than the Congress, parties like the JJP and the AAP were decimated and the INLD managed to win just two seats. The AAP had contested on its own.