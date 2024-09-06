Phogat, Bajrang to join Congress today; may contest on these Haryana seats

National wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to join the Congress party on Friday, news agency PTI reported citing sources. The development comes two days after Phogat and Punia met with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , sparking rumours surrounding their potential bid to contest the coming Assembly elections, scheduled for October 5. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Both Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat will join the party on Friday. Whether one of them will contest or both would contest would become clear soon," the report added. According to media reports, Phogat is likely to contest from Julana while Punia is set for the Badli constituency as Congress candidates.

Why are Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia key for Congress?

Both wrestlers have been in the spotlight recently. Phogat, who was abruptly disqualified from the Paris Olympics in the 50-kg category, was received with a national wave of support. This came a year after Phogat and Punia were involved in a major political controversy over their protest against former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh , who faced accusations of sexual misconduct from several wrestlers during his tenure as the chief of the national wrestling body.

With their induction and potential election bid, the Congress is hoping to solidify its position in Haryana. Both Phogat and Punia have publicly expressed their support for the farmers' movement in Punjab-Haryana, which remains a major headache for the BJP, which is already struggling against anti-incumbency after 10 years of rule.

Haryana Lok Sabha elections results

This challenge became visible after the BJP lost five of ten Haryana seats to Congress in the June Lok Sabha elections. Congress made a strong comeback, securing 99 seats nationwide. The united efforts of the Opposition in the polls dented the BJP's chances of achieving a majority on its own, impacting its numbers in key states like Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress may try a similar strategy in Haryana as it is currently holding discussions with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a potential alliance to prevent the division of votes.