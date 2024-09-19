Haryana has become 'ghotala-mukt', 'vikas-yukt' under BJP rule: JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that under the party-led government's rule during the past decade, Haryana has become "ghotala mukt" (scam-free) and "vikas-yukt" (development-oriented), as he appealed to the people to "renew" their "licence" by voting the party back to power. The BJP on Thursday released its manifesto for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, promising a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 for women, two lakh government jobs for the youth and guaranteed government job for Agniveers hailing from the state. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Addressing a gathering during a party workers meeting after releasing the manifesto in Rohtak, Nadda said, "The state has become ghotala-mukt and vikas-yukt and is marching on the path of progress."



The Union minister said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi "we formed government at the Centre for the third time".

This election is not only to bring back BJP government in Haryana, but this poll is about maintaining the state's growth trajectory and further accelerating it, he said.

This poll is to keep Haryana on track, he said.

Nadda said everyone remembers what was the situation in Haryana during Congress rule.

Roads were damaged, power supply was erratic, "parchi-karchi" system in jobs, he said referring to the alleged corruption and favouritism prevailing earlier under the Congress regime.

"Only selected people used to get jobs, was the state known for land scams or not," he asked.

Nadda said after the BJP came to power it gave transparent administration and jobs were given on merit.

"We are running a Non-Stop Haryana (party's poll) campaign... now it is your job to renew the licence (vote back BJP)," Nadda appealed to the people.

He said in the Congress, there was no culture of giving report card of works done whereas under the BJP government right from the prime minister to chief minister and down below everyone gives account of their works.

Instigating one caste against the other, indulging in casteism, favouritism, this "tod-phod" politics used to go on, whereas now report card politics is there, he said.

Taking on Congress on farmers' issue, Nadda said they only raise mere slogans and shed crocodile tears for them whereas it is the BJP which has taken numerous steps for farmer welfare.

"Have you seen Bhupinder Hooda shed tears for farmers or not? They used to give MSP only on eight crops (when they were in power). Our government is giving MSP on 24 crops. What we say, we deliver," he said.

During Hooda regime, Rs 6,000 per acre for crop damage was given whereas Rs 15,000 per acre is given now, he said.

Notably, Nadda was addressing event in Rohtak, which is considered a stronghold of the Hooda family.

Not even one inch of agricultural land is left in the state which is not irrigated. Besides, interest free loans are given to farmers, he said.

The country's first elevated railway line is coming up in Rohtak. Rs 3 trillion have been spent on infrastructure works in the state, he said while referring to infrastructure works.

"I started from Delhi at 9:45 am today and reached Rohtak 90 minutes later," he said, while referring to the good network of roads and expressways that has been laid.

"We have leadership, intent, policy, programme, workers and congenial atmosphere for workers to work. Our party is cadre based, ideology based," he said.

Attacking both Congress and its INDIA bloc ally AAP, Nadda asked, "what is situation of Congress and AAP, will enter into alliance, won't enter into alliance (he said referring to Haryana elections where talks for a tie-up between the two outfits held recently did not materialise)".

"At one time, Arvind Kejriwal used to abuse the Congress party, now he shares stage with them. In Delhi, they are seen together, but separate in Haryana. Sometimes, they are seen together in Haryana and separate in Delhi. Can you trust them," he asked.

Both Congress and AAP are fighting Haryana polls separately.

Referring to BJP's Rohtak candidate for next month's assembly polls, Manish Grover, Nadda said, "Did Manish undertake Rohtak's development or not (when he was the MLA from here in an earlier term)..."



Without naming anyone, but in an attack directed at the opposition, Nadda then said, "and others did they do anything other than playing caste politics. Did they make brother fight with brother or not..."



"Did they divide society and break it, spread disharmony or not? Will you make them sit at home or not? They need rest whereas (BJP's Rohtak candidate) Manish Grover needs work and undertake development," he said.

Nadda said in 2014, Haryana had a per capita income of Rs 1.37 which is Rs 3 lakh now, which means it has doubled.

"If I talk of exports, it was Rs 68,000 crore, which is Rs 2.50 trillion now."



There were seven medical colleges in the state ten years back, which are 15 now. There used to be 700 MBBS seats which are 2,185 now.

Ten years ago, only 538 villages in the state used to get round-the-clock power supply, now electricity is reaching 5,800 villages, he said.

Polling for the 90 assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.