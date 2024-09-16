Haryana polls: Situation of BJP is worrisome, says Birender Singh. Updates

Ahead of the Haryana Assembly election, former Union Minister and Congress leader Birender Singh said that the situation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state is “worrisome”.

The Congress leader said, “The situation of the BJP is worrisome in the Haryana Assembly elections, and the BJP is trying to make sure that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is taken all around Haryana. But it won't make any impact as the public has already made up their minds.” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Will stake claim for CM post, says Anil Vij Senior BJP leader and former minister Anil Vij said on Sunday that he would seek the chief minister's position if the party regains power in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls.

Vij, a six-time MLA, made the statement despite the party already having declared that Nayab Singh Saini would assume the Chief Minister’s role if the BJP wins.

Vij said, “I am the senior most MLA of the BJP in Haryana. I have contested elections six times. I have never asked the party for anything. However, on the demand of people, I will claim for the designation of Chief Minister on the basis of my seniority this time.”

Haryana polls: 51 women in fray

Major political parties in the Haryana Assembly elections have nominated only 51 women candidates. This marks a decrease from the 2019 elections, where a total of 104 women, including Independents, were in the running.

According to the candidate lists released by the political parties, the Congress leads with 12 female candidates, followed by the INLD-BSP alliance with 11. The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have each fielded 10 women, while the JJP-Azad Samaj Party alliance has eight.

Haryana Assembly polls: Sukhvinder Mandi joins Congress

Sukhvinder Mandi, president of the Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha, switched allegiance to the Congress on Saturday.

Mandi, who previously served as an MLA from the Badhra constituency, joined the Congress in the presence of senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan.

Haryana elections 2024: BJP trying to weaken AAP, says MP Sandeep Pathak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sandeep Pathak launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying that AAP candidates will put up a strong fight in the Haryana Assembly elections while claiming that the BJP is on its way out of the state. He accused the BJP of attempting to weaken the AAP but commended his party for standing firm against such efforts.

“Despite the BJP’s relentless attempts to destabilise AAP, our party has remained steadfast. Our volunteers are dedicated to serving the country without seeking personal gain. Each attempt to harass us only strengthens our resolve,” he said.

[With agency inputs]