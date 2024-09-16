Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

8,821 centurions among over 20 mn eligible voters in Haryana: CEO Agarwal



Representational image
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 7:36 PM IST
More than two crore voters, including 8,821 centurions, are eligible to exercise their franchise in Haryana, Chief Electoral Officer Pankaj Agarwal said on Monday.

He also said that 20,629 polling booths had been established for the October 5 elections.

A total of 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore) voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the elections. There are 8,821 voters above 100 years of age in the state, Agarwal said.

Of the total eligible voters, 1,07,75,957 (1.07 crore) are men, 95,77,926 (95.77 lakh) women, and 467 transgender voters.

Among them, 5,24,514 (5.24 lakh) voters are aged 18-19 and 2,31,093 (2.31 lakh) 85 or older

while 1,49,142 (1.49 lakh) are persons with disabilities.

To facilitate the voting process, 20,629 polling booths have been established in the state, Agarwal said.

Following the final publication of the voter list on August 27, Form-6 (application for new voters) submissions were accepted until September 2.

"This led to the addition of 1,29,392 (1.29 lakh) new voters, comprising 64,031 men, 65,352 women, and nine transgender individuals," Agarwal said in a statement.

"Consequently, the total number of registered voters in the state now stands at 2,03,54,350 (2.03 crore)," he said.


First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 7:35 PM IST

