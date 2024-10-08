Haryana polls: BJP wins 31 seats, leading in 18; Congress victorious in 30

The ruling BJP has won 31 seats while the Congress secured victory in 30 assembly segments out of total 90 constituencies in Haryana, according to the results declared by the Election Commission.

Two independents have also won.

The BJP was leading in 18 seats and the Congress in 6. The Indian National Lok Dal was leading in two constituencies and one Independent candidate was also leading, the EC figures at 5 pm showed.

Prominent among candidates who won their respective constituencies included Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Aditya Surjewala and Mamman Khan and Independent candidate Savitri Jindal.