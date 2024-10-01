'Mayhem in Meham': Haryana seat that earned infamy for violent elections

When Chaudhary Devi Lal was sworn in as the deputy prime minister in a coalition government in December 1989, he planned that his family would keep power in home state Haryana.

He quit as Haryana's Chief Minister and decided his second son, Om Prakash Chautala, would succeed him. Chautala would contest elections in Meham, the assembly seat his father had vacated. Enter Anand Singh Dangi to challenge the succession. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Dangi was such a trusted lieutenant of Devi Lal that he was regarded as his fifth son (the deputy prime minister had four). Dangi quit Janata Dal and went to ‘Meham Chaubeesi’, the historic khap panchayat of the region, for support. The khap had backed Devi Lal thrice when he won elections in Meham. The khap ruled in favour of Dangi and conveyed its decision to Devi Lal, who rejected the organisation's validity. A political battle was on.

Dangi filed his papers as an independent candidate in Meham. Elections on February 27, 1990 were marred by booth capturing, bogus voting and the misuse of government machinery, particularly the police. A newspaper headline the next day summarised the violence as 'Mayhem in Meham'. Dangi complained to the Election Commission, which ordered re-polling in eight booths on February 28.

Abhay Chautala, Om Prakash’s younger son, was in Bainsi village on February 28 when villagers alleged booth capturing. The police fired shots at protesters and the village sarpanch was shot dead. It is said that Abhay took the uniform of a policeman, gave him his kurta pajama and fled the place in disguise. A crowd mistook the man in Kurta Pajama as Abhay and killed him. (Om Prakash has three children.)

Protesters torched police vehicles and Om Prakash's supporters set shops on fire. Photojournalists' cameras were broken and reporters were caned by the police. It is said that at least 10 people were killed on February 28.

The Election Commission scrapped the election and announced fresh ones in Haryana on May 20, 1990. Om Prakash filed papers to contest elections in Meham and Darba Kalan.

This election round too was violent. Ameer Singh, an Independent candidate in Meham, disappeared and was found dead some days later. He and Dangi belonged to Madina village. Dangi's supporters alleged that Om Prakash’s elder son, Ajay Chautala, had taken away Singh with him. The Election Commission deferred elections in Meham.

A legal complaint was filed against Dangi and around 300 policemen went to Madina to arrest him. The police shot at Dangi when he came to the balcony of his home. He survived unharmed and fled. Three other people, including a 12-year-old girl, died in police firing.

Om Prakash won the election in Darba Kalan and became Haryana's seventh Chief Minister. By then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh (VP Singh) was under pressure to rein in his deputy. Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi, whom V P Singh had ousted as Prime Minister, put his weight behind Dangi and visited him in Madina. On V P Singh's nudging, Devi Lal made Om Prakash Chautala resign as Chief Minister.

In 1991, Meham held elections again. Dangi contested as a Congress candidate and Chautala was not in the fight. Dangi won, helped by an appeal by ‘Meham Chaubeesi’ to support him. Elections were peaceful but the two previous rounds became dark chapters in Haryana's political history. Om Prakash returned as Chief Minister after sitting out for a few months.

In the 2024 assembly elections for Meham, Dangi’s son Balram Dangi is contesting against the BJP’s Deepak Hooda. Balram is with the Congress. Elections will be held on October 5 and results will be announced on the eighth.